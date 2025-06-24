Is Kamilla Cardoso leaving Chicago Sky amid brutal 3-10 start to season? Looking at Angel Reese's teammate's recent decision

Kamilla Cardoso is set to temporarily leave the Chicago Sky during the ongoing 2025 WNBA season to fulfill national team duties. The former No. 3 overall pick will join the Brazil national team for the upcoming AmeriCup tournament, which tips off on June 28 and is expected to last about a week. She will be away from the Sky for the duration of the competition.

Before departing, Cardoso will suit up for Chicago’s highly anticipated matchup against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7 center will be available for the game, giving the Sky a final boost before her departure. Afterward, head coach Tyler Marsh will face the challenge of filling the void left by one of the team's key interior presences.

Cardoso’s absence comes at a tough time for the struggling Sky. Angel Reese and her squad have yet to find consistency early in the season, with the team currently sitting at 3-10 and ranked 11th in the league standings. The franchise is currently on a three-game losing streak.

That said, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky delivered arguably their best performance of the season in their recent outing against the Atlanta Dream, despite falling short on the scoreboard. Just as it seemed the team was beginning to turn a corner, Kamilla Cardoso’s departure threatens to halt that momentum.

Cardoso has appeared in all 13 games for the Sky this season, though her production has fluctuated throughout. She’s currently averaging 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting an efficient 54.7% from the field. Her absence will undoubtedly be a significant challenge for a team still trying to find its rhythm.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. LA Sparks?

The Chicago Sky will host the LA Sparks on Tuesday, June 14, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Sky vs. Sparks game will be telecast live on The U and WCIU. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

