"Sky seriously need to be investigated for this malpractice" - WNBA fans fume over Kamilla Cardoso's 2nd half benching in loss to Atlanta Dream

Tyler Marsh's decision to cut Kamilla Cardoso's minutes in the second half on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream attracted backlash from WNBA fans. The Sky's sophomore star had seven points in the first half and didn't score a point in the second half.

What was even more glaring was that the Sky center player didn't get any field goal attempts in the last two quarters, despite shooting 75% from the field. Moreover, Cardoso played seven more minutes in the third quarter and was benched for the fourth quarter.

The decision by the Sky coach drew fury from fans on social media.

"Kamilla Cardoso was 3/4 before the half and now she doesn’t even see the 3rd? That’s so bs."

Upset with Tyler Marsh's decision, a fan demanded an investigation into the decision.

"The Chicago Sky seriously needs to be investigated for this malpractice. How does Kamilla Cardoso only play 7 minutes in the 2nd half, 0 in the 4th, in what was a close game? Angel Reese plays near the whole 4th and does nothing offensively," the fan wrote.

A fan alleged the Sky team was rigged:

"Kamilla Cardoso shot 4 times at the half then 0 shots after??? Rigged as hell🐷🐷😂."

One fan put the blame for the loss on Marsh.

"I’m just glad the Chicago Sky showed some fight. I don’t care about the loss. It still looks ugly at times on offense. Rachel Banham should not be in the WNBA and Kamilla Cardoso barely getting minutes AGAIN is another thing I don’t get!!! Tyler is thee worst!!!"

"So, Kamilla Cardoso finishes the 1st half 3-4 from the field with 7 points and the Chicago Sky suddenly stopped feeding her after the break."

Given her high efficiency, a fan was upset with Cardoso being given very low attempts on the offense.

"Kamilla only getting 4 field goal attempts in a game is criminal,"

A fan even demanded that Cardoso be helped out of Chicago:

"Get Kamilla Cardoso out of Chicago man, no way she’s not getting minutes after her last two games."

The Chicago Sky have lost their last four games. They are 11th in the league with a 3-10 record.

Kamilla Cardoso to leave Sky for Brazil team assignment

The Chicago Sky have been struggling, and amid all their troubles, they are bracing for another blow later this season as Cardoso is set to leave the Sky to fulfill her duty to her national team. Cardoso is set to leave the Sky later this month to join the Brazil national team for FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

The event is scheduled from 28 June to 6th July. AmeriCup is crucial for the Brazil team since it is also at the base of qualifying for the FIBA World Cup and the Olympics.

Cardoso has been one of the Sky's most efficient players. The Sky would have a tough time adjusting without her in the paint. Moreover, in the absence of Cardoso, Tyler Marsh might finally use Reese.

