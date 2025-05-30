Kamilla Cardoso sends loud message after leading Angel Reese and Sky to victory with career-best game: "Finally saw the work translate"

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky finally snapped their rough stretch with a 97–92 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday. The win was fueled by a breakout performance from Kamilla Cardoso, who delivered the best game of her young WNBA career, posting a career-high 23 points.

Cardoso came out aggressive, scoring the Sky’s first 10 points and setting the tone early. She showcased excellent court awareness, establishing strong positioning in the paint and making smart reads throughout the game.

Following the game, Cardoso reflected on her standout showing and delivered a confident message. The 6-foot-7 center shared that her confidence is growing and credited her strong performance to the hard work she put in during the offseason.

"I played with confidence," Cardoso told reporters. "I finally saw the work that I put in during offseason translate to this game."

It was a complete performance from the former No. 3 overall pick, who consistently made impact plays by diving for loose balls, sacrificing her body for extra possessions and finding open teammates with sharp passes.

The former South Carolina standout finished with 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. She also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes.

Kamilla Cardoso encouraged to dominate on a nightly basis

Chicago Sky fans have been vocal in their calls for head coach Tyler Marsh to feature Kamilla Cardoso more prominently in the team’s offense. Even veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the offense should increasingly run through Cardoso moving forward.

"She (Cardoso) needs to touch the ball a lot," Vandersloot said on Thursday. "I think she understands the game really well so we need to play through her more often."

Coach Marsh made a candid statement about Cardoso, stating that she has the potential to dominate every night if she puts her mind to it. Cardoso and the Sky will look to build on their momentum when they face the Dallas Wings again in a rematch on Saturday.

