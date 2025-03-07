Is Kate Martin playing tonight against Phantom BC? Latest on Laces BC star's status for Unrivaled (Mar. 7)

Kate Martin has been ruled out for the Laces Basketball Club's Unrivaled game against Phantom Basketball Club on Friday due to a left leg injury. The star guard has already missed the last five games and is expected to be sidelined for a bit longer as she continues her rehabilitation.

WNBA reporter Meghan L. Hall recently confirmed that Martin, a Golden State Valkyries guard, will not even be on the Laces' bench for the upcoming games. However, there is hope that she could make her return towards the end of the season.

"Kate Martin and Kahleah Copper are not expected to be on the bench during upcoming games as they continue to rehab from injuries," Hall tweeted. "They are expected to return to towards the end of the season."

Kate Martin's was last in action on February 1, when the Laces BC played against Rose BC. Unfortunately, it ended in an 83-69 defeat for Martin's team, with the star guard facing difficulties with her shooting. She recorded eight points, making just 3 of 11 field goals and missing all five attempts from 3-point range.

Martin previously shared how Unrivaled restores a sense of childlike joy to the game. She also emphasized the unique challenges of 3x3 basketball, particularly its demands on players defensively.

Injuries have completely derailed Laces BC's campaign in the Unrivaled. The franchise is currently ranked fifth on the standings with a 5-7 record through 12 games.

Where to watch Laces BC vs. Phantom BC

The Unrivaled game between Laces Basketball Club and Phantom Basketball Club is scheduled for Friday, Mar. 7, at Wayfair Arena in Miami, with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can watch the Laces vs. Phantom game live on TNT and truTV. Live streaming will be available on Max, TSN+, and YouTube Live.

