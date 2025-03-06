Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee expresses excitement over reality star Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman's low-key Vegas nuptials

Claire Gransee, girlfriend of Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin, shared her excitement about the marriage of reality star Gabby Windey and comedian Robby Hoffman.

Ad

On Wednesday, Gransee reshared Windey's post about their low-key ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this year on her Instagram story.

"Really really excited about this ok!," Gransee wrote.

Claire Gransee's Instagram story (Credits: @claire.gransee)

Windey shared several photos and clips of her wedding to Hoffman, which took place on Jan. 11.

Ad

Trending

"Husband and wife!! 1/11/2025 🥂💍," Windey wrote.

Ad

Grensee's girlfriend, Martin, spent her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces after being selected in the sixth round of the 2024 WNBA draft. She played 34 games in a limited role, averaging 2.6 points.

Martin played for six years with the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2019 until 2024. She was named team captain four times. Alongside superstar Caitlin Clark, they led the Hawkeyes to two straight national championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024.

She is currently part of the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women's basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Martin plays for the Lunar Owls BC alongside two-time WNBA champion Jackie Young and five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas, among others.

Ad

Martin will play for the debuting Valkyries in 2025 after the team selected her in the WNBA expansion draft in December.

Kate Martin reacts to former coach wearing her Valkyries jersey

Kate Martin reacted to an Instagram story of Iowa women's basketball assistant coach Raina Harmon wearing Martin's new jersey with the Golden State Valkyries.

On Feb. 27, the coach shared a couple of photos wearing Martin's No. 20 Golden State jersey.

Ad

"Imma always show love to my ppl," Harmon wrote.

Martin reshared the post on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Yes maam."

Kate Martin reacts to Raina Harmon's IG story. [photo: @katemartin/IG]

Harmon coached Martin for five years at Iowa and still supports her former players in the WNBA. Along with head coach Lisa Bluder and several coaches, they were present when Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark battled for the first time on May 26.

Ad

Harmon shared several photos following the Las Vegas Aces' 99-80 win against the Indiana Fever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback