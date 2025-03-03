Is Kate Martin playing tonight against Rose BC? Latest on Laces BC star's availability for matchup vs Angel Reese (Mar. 3)

The Laces Basketball Club will face off against the Rose Basketball Club in a highly anticipated Unrivaled game on Monday. However, Kate Martin's participation remains uncertain as she is dealing with a left leg injury. There's a strong possibility that the Laces will have to go up against Angel Reese and her team without Martin.

The former Las Vegas Aces guard has missed the last four games due to the same injury and the franchise has yet to provide a clear update on when she might return. With the league stage nearing its conclusion, it's possible that Martin may not play again in the ongoing 3x3 league.

It's unfortunate for both Martin and the Laces BC that the Golden State Valkyries guard is sidelined. She had been having a solid season and had expressed excitement about competing in the 3x3 format.

"It's very fun...You get exposed very quick on the defensive end if you're even one or two steps behind....it really feels like that childlike joy and love for the game," Martin had said before the tournament tipped off.

Kate Martin's last appearance on the court was a month ago on February 1, when the Laces BC faced off against the Rose BC. In that game, Martin's team suffered an 83-69 loss and the star guard struggled with her shooting. She finished with eight points, shooting 3 of 11 from the field and 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Where to watch Laces BC vs. Rose BC?

The Unrivaled game between the Laces Basketball Club and Rose Basketball Club will take place at Wayfair Arena in Miami on Monday, February 24. Tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

Basketball fans can catch the exciting matchup live on TNT and truTV. For those who prefer to stream, the game will be available on Max, TSN+ and YouTube Live.

