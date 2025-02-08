Is Kate Martin playing tonight against the Vinyl BC? Latest on Laces BC star's availability (Unrivaled 2025, Feb 8)

Kate Martin is available to play against the Vinyl Basketball Club on Saturday in Unrivaled. The Golden State Valkyries star is among the 36 WNBA players who are participating in Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3x3 basketball league.

The Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game's live broadcast on TNT.

Martin played for 11 minutes in Laces BC's last matchup against the Rose Basketball Club. She scored eight points, collected six rebounds and made one successful steal in a disappointing 83-69 loss.

The Laces BC are having a better first season in Unrivaled than the rest of the league. So far, they have played six games and have won four. They are the second-seeded team in the league standings with a win rate of 66.7%. The Lunar Owls are leading the standings with a 100% win rate and a seven-game win streak.

Trending

Kayla McBride is the leading scorer for the Laces BC. The Lynx star is averaging 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Kate Martin has been an essential asset to her team. She has been playing a much-needed off-the-bench role in the recent games. Martin is averaging 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in the inaugural Unrivaled season.

Kate Martin reveals the potential playstyle for the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA season

The 2025 WNBA season will see a new franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, compete for the championship with the 12 other teams in the league. To make it a fair competition, the WNBA held up an expansion draft on Dec. 6, where the Valkyries were given a chance to select players from the existing teams in the league.

On the other hand, the existing teams were allowed to protect their star players from the expansion draft. The Aces did not protect Kate Martin as she was a rookie, and the Valkyries selected her during the expansion draft. On Jan. 16, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Kate Martin's statements on the Valkyries' potential playstyle.

"We want to shoot a lot of 3s, just play fast paced… I try to implement that into my practice every day," Martin said.

Expand Tweet

Andrews revealed that the former Las Vegas Aces rookie has been in communication with the Valkyries coach and general manager. Martin had a fruitful rookie season in the WNBA, where she averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

She played in only 34 games and was mostly confined to the bench, where she observed some of the greatest players in the league, including the two-time champion and three-time MVP, A'ja Wilson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback