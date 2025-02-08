"Really up close & personal here": Kate Martin reacts as Fever photographer captures Caitlin Clark's wholesome moment with ex-teammates

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark's wholesome moments with former teammates were shared by photographer Bri Lewerke on Instagram. Kate Martin, one of the subjects of the photos, reacted to the post on Thursday.

The post featured several photos, which included a close-up of Martin. Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, was seen capturing her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate, Martin.

"Oh wow. Really up close & personal here," Martin wrote.

Kate Martin's comment on Bri Lewerke's post (Instagram/@brilewerkephoto)

Other photos shared included former Hawkeyes, Gabbie Marshall and Monika Czinano with Las Vegas Aces center Elizabeth Kitley.

"The photographer → the photos 📸 ," Lewerke wrote in the caption, tagging Clark's Instagram.

According to her website, the Iowa-born Lewerke is a freelance photographer and a full-time social media manager for a music streaming company.

Clark and Martin played at Iowa for four years, from 2020 to 2024. Martin played in Iowa for six seasons (2019-24) and captained for four seasons. Their on-court partnership was key for Iowa's back-to-back national championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Both were selected in the 2024 WNBA draft. Caitlin Clark was selected as the top pick, while Martin was taken sixth in the second round.

Caitlin Clark hopes to play with Kate Martin again

Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts about the performance of her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Kate Martin in Unrivaled, the inaugural 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Clark said that Martin has improved her confidence and hopes that she can recruit her to the Indiana Fever in the future.

"I think people are just seeing her confidence grow and grow," Clark said. "I'm really happy for her and hopefully, I can recruit to the (Indiana) Fever somehow, someway one day, who knows. I'm gonna try to figure that out. It's my goal at some point in my career."

Martin plays for Unrivaled's Laces BC alongside Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young, among others. She spent her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. She averaged 2.6 points in 34 games of a limited bench role (11.5 mpg) for the championship-contending Aces.

Martin will suit up for the WNBA expansion team, Golden State Valkyries, in its inaugural season in 2025. In December, she was selected in the expansion draft held for the Valkyries.

