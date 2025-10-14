"Is Kelsey Mitchell refusing to stay?" - WNBA fans baffled as Fever spams hype post on $249,244 guard despite her exploring free agency

Three-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell delivered a great performance this season, which led her to be named one of the finalists for the league MVP award and a spot in the All-WNBA First Team. She took an increased load this season amid several injuries suffered by her Indiana Fever teammates. Most notably, Caitlin Clark played just 13 games.Mitchell signed a one-year, $249,244 super maximum contract ahead of the 2025 season, per Spotrac. The 5-foot-8 guard will be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.Over the past two days, the Fever have shared several posts about Mitchell, from highlight plays to photos that summarized the season. The social media posts prompted several fans to speculate that Mitchell might be leaving Indiana and that the team is trying to make her stay.&quot;Is Kelsey refusing to stay? Your posts about her are weird,&quot; a fan wrote.Fauxpas @FauxpasfaLINK@IndianaFever @Kelz_Hoop Is Kelsey refusing to stay? Your posts about her are weird.Italian Mafia9190 @Colby3635212283LINK@IndianaFever Guh damn. Can yall stop posting Kelsey Mitchell every post? Stop trying so hard to keep her for Indiana Fever. If she wants to go, let her go. Kelsey and CC don’t work in same floor. We need SG that understands CC’s offensive. Not playing hero ball.🌕 @moonstranding_LINK@IndianaFever @Kelz_Hoop Are they trying to convince Kelsey to stay in Indy? The amount of Kelsey glaze onslaught of posts over the last week is wild. Lol what is happening? 😆Fans also shared the same sentiments on Instagram. As of this writing, there are nine straight tweets and seven posts on IG about Mitchell.&quot;7 straight posts of Kelsey Mitchell is overkill now wtf,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Wow this org is working hard to keep Kelsey in Indy. Love it,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Give her the Patrick Mahomes type deal right now,&quot; one fan posted.Fan comments on several of Indiana Fever's Instagram posts (Credits: IG/@indianafever)The 29-year-old star played all 44 games this season and averaged a franchise-record 20.2 points per game on 45.6% shooting, including 39.4% from 3-point range.What did Kelsey Mitchell say about returning to Indiana?Kelsey Mitchell will take her time in the offseason to decide her next career move. During the team's exit interviews on Oct. 2, the Indiana Fever star said that she will take into account her family's needs, considering her father's sudden death in 2024.While she will keep her options open in the offseason, Mitchell noted the strong ties she has to Indianapolis, which is just two hours away from her hometown in Cincinnati.&quot;Eight years is gonna be a lot to talk about, because I have so much love and so much aspiration for this place,&quot; Mitchell said on Oct. 2. &quot;And I think when the time is right, the conversations will be had. Indy is like my second family, and everything I've been through the last eight years. I don't think there's any other place that was greater for me, the growth and all that.&quot;So I think the right conversations will be had, and when it's time, I guess we'll all know.&quot;Kelsey Mitchell has spent her entire eight-year career with Indiana, the team that drafted her as the No. 2 pick in 2018.Fever chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox said in her exit interview that &quot;making sure Mitchell remains in a Fever jersey&quot; is the team's priority this offseason. Indiana only has Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Makayla Timpson under contract through the 2026 season.