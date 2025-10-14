  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Is Kelsey Mitchell refusing to stay?" - WNBA fans baffled as Fever spams hype post on $249,244 guard despite her exploring free agency

"Is Kelsey Mitchell refusing to stay?" - WNBA fans baffled as Fever spams hype post on $249,244 guard despite her exploring free agency

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 14, 2025 00:14 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
"Is Kelsey Mitchell refusing to stay?" - WNBA fans baffled as Fever spams hype post on $249,244 guard despite her exploring free agency (Image source: Getty)

Three-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell delivered a great performance this season, which led her to be named one of the finalists for the league MVP award and a spot in the All-WNBA First Team. She took an increased load this season amid several injuries suffered by her Indiana Fever teammates. Most notably, Caitlin Clark played just 13 games.

Ad

Mitchell signed a one-year, $249,244 super maximum contract ahead of the 2025 season, per Spotrac. The 5-foot-8 guard will be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Over the past two days, the Fever have shared several posts about Mitchell, from highlight plays to photos that summarized the season. The social media posts prompted several fans to speculate that Mitchell might be leaving Indiana and that the team is trying to make her stay.

"Is Kelsey refusing to stay? Your posts about her are weird," a fan wrote.
Ad
Ad
Ad

Fans also shared the same sentiments on Instagram. As of this writing, there are nine straight tweets and seven posts on IG about Mitchell.

"7 straight posts of Kelsey Mitchell is overkill now wtf," a fan said.
"Wow this org is working hard to keep Kelsey in Indy. Love it," another fan commented.
"Give her the Patrick Mahomes type deal right now," one fan posted.
Ad
Fan comments on several of Indiana Fever&#039;s Instagram posts (Credits: IG/@indianafever)
Fan comments on several of Indiana Fever's Instagram posts (Credits: IG/@indianafever)

The 29-year-old star played all 44 games this season and averaged a franchise-record 20.2 points per game on 45.6% shooting, including 39.4% from 3-point range.

Ad

What did Kelsey Mitchell say about returning to Indiana?

Kelsey Mitchell will take her time in the offseason to decide her next career move. During the team's exit interviews on Oct. 2, the Indiana Fever star said that she will take into account her family's needs, considering her father's sudden death in 2024.

While she will keep her options open in the offseason, Mitchell noted the strong ties she has to Indianapolis, which is just two hours away from her hometown in Cincinnati.

Ad
"Eight years is gonna be a lot to talk about, because I have so much love and so much aspiration for this place," Mitchell said on Oct. 2. "And I think when the time is right, the conversations will be had. Indy is like my second family, and everything I've been through the last eight years. I don't think there's any other place that was greater for me, the growth and all that.
Ad
"So I think the right conversations will be had, and when it's time, I guess we'll all know."
Ad

Kelsey Mitchell has spent her entire eight-year career with Indiana, the team that drafted her as the No. 2 pick in 2018.

Fever chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox said in her exit interview that "making sure Mitchell remains in a Fever jersey" is the team's priority this offseason. Indiana only has Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Makayla Timpson under contract through the 2026 season.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications