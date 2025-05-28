Is Kiki Iriafen playing tonight? Latest on Mystics rookie's availability vs Indiana Fever (May 28)

Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen is available for the upcoming game against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. The Mystics drafted Iriafen with the fourth overall pick of the 2025 WNBA draft and has had an immediate impact in Washington. She's recording 13.8 points and 11.2 rebounds through her first five games, shooting 51.0%.
Iriafen’s first game was a wake-up call as she finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Since her debut, she seems to have figured out her role on the team and has been crashing the boards. She's averaging 13 rebounds per game over her last four outings and has been a big part behind Washington winning two of its first three games.
During her best year in college (junior year), Iriafen recorded 19.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. After five games in the league, she's already close to matching that output with the Washington Mystics.
Iriafen has been a bright spot for the Mystics and could develop into a key player by the end of the season.
While Kiki Iriafen is available for Wednesday’s game against the Fever, Shakira Austin will be sidelined due to concussion protocol.
Georgia Amoore will also be unavailable, as she's dealing with an ACL injury. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark, who's out for two weeks with a left quadriceps strain.
Kiki Iriafen joins Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as the only rookie to record three straight double-doubles
Kiki Iriafen’s impressive streak continued against the Las Vegas Aces, as she recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds in a 75-72 loss on Saturday.
Following the game, Iriafen became one of four rookies to record three straight double-doubles in the WNBA. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese achieved the feat last season. Satou Sabally was the first, doing so in her rookie season in 2020.
Iriafen has been efficient inside the paint, as she constantly attacks the glass and does well at finishing close to the rim.
However, she still has a long way to go as her game outside the paint and offensive arsenal is fairly limited. But if Iriafen’s first month in the league is any indication, she's on the right track.