Is Kiki Iriafen playing tonight? Latest on Mystics rookie's availability vs Indiana Fever (May 28)

Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen is available for the upcoming game against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. The Mystics drafted Iriafen with the fourth overall pick of the 2025 WNBA draft and has had an immediate impact in Washington. She's recording 13.8 points and 11.2 rebounds through her first five games, shooting 51.0%.

Ad

Iriafen’s first game was a wake-up call as she finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Since her debut, she seems to have figured out her role on the team and has been crashing the boards. She's averaging 13 rebounds per game over her last four outings and has been a big part behind Washington winning two of its first three games.

During her best year in college (junior year), Iriafen recorded 19.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. After five games in the league, she's already close to matching that output with the Washington Mystics.

Ad

Trending

Iriafen has been a bright spot for the Mystics and could develop into a key player by the end of the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Kiki Iriafen is available for Wednesday’s game against the Fever, Shakira Austin will be sidelined due to concussion protocol.

Georgia Amoore will also be unavailable, as she's dealing with an ACL injury. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark, who's out for two weeks with a left quadriceps strain.

Kiki Iriafen joins Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as the only rookie to record three straight double-doubles

Kiki Iriafen’s impressive streak continued against the Las Vegas Aces, as she recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds in a 75-72 loss on Saturday.

Ad

Following the game, Iriafen became one of four rookies to record three straight double-doubles in the WNBA. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese achieved the feat last season. Satou Sabally was the first, doing so in her rookie season in 2020.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Iriafen has been efficient inside the paint, as she constantly attacks the glass and does well at finishing close to the rim.

However, she still has a long way to go as her game outside the paint and offensive arsenal is fairly limited. But if Iriafen’s first month in the league is any indication, she's on the right track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More