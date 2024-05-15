Is Kysre Gondrezick playing tonight against the Dallas Wings? Latest on Chicago Sky guard's availability (May 15)

Kysre Gondrezick is expected to suit up for the Chicago Sky for their season opener against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night. Gondrezick is back in the league after spending the past two seasons away from basketball. She signed with the Sky back in February and survived training camp to make it to the final roster.

Gondrezick played in the Sky's two preseason games against the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty. She saw nine minutes of action versus the Lynx, finishing with zero points and one rebound on 0-for-2 shooting from the field. She didn't have an impact on Chicago's 92-81 loss.

On the other hand, Gondrezick was much better in the Sky's 101-59 win over the Liberty. She had nine points, three rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes, going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. She played well enough in the preseason and training camp to not get cut before the start of the season.

What happened to Kysre Gondrezick?

Kysre Gondrezick was the fourth overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA draft. Gondrezick struggled in her rookie campaign, averaging just 1.9 points in 19 games. She was waived in the 2022 offseason and became a free agent.

Gondrezick signed a training camp deal with the Chicago Sky in 2022, but did not make the final cut. She was inactive last year, but made headlines after she was named as a victim in a domestic violence case. She was in a relationship with former NBA player Kevin Porter Jr. at that point and he was arrested for allegedly choking her.

The case ended earlier this year when Kevin Porter Jr. accepted a plea deal and was charged with reckless assault and a second-degree harassment violation. He was released a few months earlier by the OKC Thunder and most recently played for PAOK in Greece.

Kysre Gondrezick was signed by the Sky again this offseason and finally made it through the final cut. She was part of the team's roster heading into the 2024 season and didn't suffer from any injuries.

Chicago Sky's injury report vs. Dallas Wings

Kysre Gondrezick is not on the Chicago Sky's injury report against the Dallas Wings. Only two players are listed – Isabelle Harrison and Kamilla Cardoso. Harrison is out for tonight due to a knee injury, but there are no additional details on if she'll miss more time because of it.

Cardoso was already ruled out for four to six weeks last week when she was diagnosed with a shoulder injury. She suffered the injury in the Sky's first preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the Sky this season due to Cardoso and Angel Reese. The former collegiate rivals are now teammates in the Windy City. However, fans will have to wait before they can see Reese and Cardoso on the court together officially.