"Viewership numbers going way up" - WNBA fans amped for Kysre Gondrezick’s comeback alongside Angel Reese

Chicago Sky and WNBA fans are eagerly awaiting Kysre Gondrezick's comeback in the league ahead of the 2024-25 season. The guard is returning to the WNBA two years after her last gameday experience, coincidentally with the same team.

Expand Tweet

A picture of Gondrezick in her new uniform has made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), and several fans had something to say about the Chicago Sky roster this season.

"Chicago sky just got all da bad b*****s huh," one fan said.

"Whoa! The WNBA players are super hot again!" another fan said.

"Viewership numbers going way up," one fan predicted.

Other fans wished her the best in her return to the court. Kysre Gondrezick carried big expectations when she first made it to the league, and it's about time she lived up to them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan noted that the Sky could end up cutting her before the start of the season, which could send Gondrezick back to the line.

"It's gonna be so hard for her to make the roster. She's a shoe in next year or the year with expansion," this fan wrote.

The Chicago Sky is ready to start a new era, and they have young players who will try to make them a successful franchise again. This starts with Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, the No. 4 and No. 7 overall picks in this year's draft, respectively.

This team is going through a rebuilding process right now, but that doesn't mean fans won't pay attention to it.

Kysre Gondrezick took a two-year hiatus from her WNBA career

Upon being selected as the No. 4 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA draft, Kysre Gondrezick earned a lot of fans. The shooting guard showed interesting things in college, especially during her time with West Virginia.

Following the death of her father, she decided to step away from the WNBA and focus on her mental health.

Expand Tweet

The Fever waived her in January 2022, after her rookie season. She was rumored to have found a new opportunity with the Chicago Sky in 2022 but didn't make the final cut.

More recently, she was involved in a big controversy with her ex-boyfriend, former Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr. The guard allegedly assaulted Gondrezick, which resulted in the potential end of his NBA career.

Gondrezick is in the same 2022 position after joining the Sky for the 2024 training camp. The start of the season is four days away, and if nothing changes, she will make the cut for Chicago this time.

In 19 games with the Fever, Kysre Gondrezick posted 1.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. If she was waiting for the right opportunity to change the narrative about her career, this is the best one.