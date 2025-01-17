Is Lexie Hull playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Latest on Rose BC superstar's status (Unrivaled 2025, Jan. 17)

Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull is set to make her debut for Rose Basketball Club as the inaugural season of the 3x3 league, Unrivaled begins on Friday. The former Stanford Cardinal will feature in the game between Rose BC and Vinyl BC which will tip-off at 8 PM ET on Friday. This game will be the second fixture of the league, following the opening game between Mist BC and the Lunar Owls BC.

Although there have been concerns about Hull's fitness, the Fever guard is likely to take the court on Friday. The 2021 NCAA champion has been spotted at practice and looks ready to play in her team's inaugural game on Friday.

In her three years in the WNBA, Hull averages 4.7 points per game and has featured in 90 games while starting in 40 of them. She will suit up alongside Angel Reese, Kahleah Cooper, Chelsea Gray, Azura Stevens, and Brittney Skyes.

Lexie Hull commemorated by her alma mater

Lexie Hull entered the league after clinching an NCAA title with her collegiate side, the Stanford Cardinals. She was named to three All-PAC-12 teams in her time with the program. Hull averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in her college career.

However, she had an even better high school career at Central Valley High School in Washington. Hull was a five-star recruit and last month, she was honored by her alma mater for her contributions to the school. Indiana Fever's X (formerly Twitter) account shared a post congratulating Hull.

"Congratulations to Lexie Hull for being inducted into the Wall of Fame at her alma mater, Central Valley High School, this evening," read Fever's tweet.

Lexie Hull averaged 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.1 assists per game during her senior season in high school, she led her team to the class 4A state title in her sophomore year and senior year. She also won Gatorade Player of the Year and ended her high school career as one of the most successful athletes in Central Valley High's history.

