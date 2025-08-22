Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Indiana Fever? Latest injury update for Lynx DPOY (Aug. 22)

Napheesa Collier's availability is one of the key talking points ahead of Friday's clash between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx. The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year is inching closer to a return from an ankle sprain after the Lynx upgraded her status on Aug. 15 against the New York Liberty to doubtful.

Over the past two games, Collier has been listed as questionable because of her ankle ailment, which she sustained on Aug. 2 vs. the Aces. However, she has remained on the sidelines, with Minnesota ultimately keeping her from playing as a game-time decision. Nevertheless, it has added to speculation around Collier returning to play against the Fever.

After sitting out Thursday's game against the Atlanta Dream, there's a decent chance the Lynx may give Collier a run on the second night of a back-to-back against the depleted Fever. Indiana is without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson. Clark is out indefinitely, while the other three guards are ruled out for the season.

Napheesa Collier Stats vs. Indiana Fever

Napheesa Collier has played 14 games against the Indiana Fever, averaging 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 50.2%, including 33.3% from 3.

Friday's game would be Collier and the Lynx's first matchup against the Fever this season. Minnesota won last year's season series 2-1 and is expected to win the bragging rights again. The Fever just don't have the talent without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham to go toe-to-toe against the Lynx.

Nevertheless, they have pulled off major upsets despite being shorthanded and it won't entirely be a surprise if they manage another one, especially with Minnesota losing two in a row.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever game?

Friday's game between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever will be televised by Ion. Viewers outside the U.S. can stream the contest online via WNBA League Pass from 7:30 p.m. ET onwards.

The game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever's homecourt. Napheesa Collier's Lynx are -250 favorites to win, with a -7-point spread.

About the author Arhaan Raje



