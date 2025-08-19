Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Liberty? Latest on Lynx superstar's status for blockbuster game (Aug. 19)

The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty will clash in a regular-season game on Tuesday, marking a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals. Uncertainty remains over Napheesa Collier’s availability as the leading MVP candidate is listed as &quot;doubtful&quot; on the team’s injury report.Collier is recovering from a right ankle sprain sustained during the Lynx’s most dominant win of the season against the Las Vegas Aces. Minnesota trounced the Aces 111-58, with Collier posting 18 points, three rebounds and five assists before exiting the game in visible pain.Since then, the perennial All-Star has missed four consecutive games. Despite her absence, Cheryl Reeve’s squad has thrived, winning all four and extending their current winning streak to six. In their most recent matchup against the Liberty on Friday, Minnesota secured a thrilling 86-80 victory.The Lynx are in the midst of a historic season. Napheesa Collier and her teammates currently boast the league’s best record at 28-5, and with 11 games left in the regular season, they are on track to finish with the top record.Napheesa Collier has missed just seven games this year, yet her impact has been instrumental to Minnesota’s success. She is averaging a career-high 23.5 points per game, along with 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks. The Lynx forward is shooing an efficient 53.7% from the floor, including 36.8% from beyond the arc.Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty?The Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty game will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).The Lynx vs Liberty game will be broadcast live on WWOR-My9 (local) and FanDuel Sports Network - North (local). Live streaming will be available on the Liberty Live, WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).