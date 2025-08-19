  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Liberty? Latest on Lynx superstar's status for blockbuster game (Aug. 19)

Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Liberty? Latest on Lynx superstar's status for blockbuster game (Aug. 19)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 19, 2025 11:20 GMT
New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Liberty? Latest on Lynx superstar's status for blockbuster game (Aug. 19). (Image Source: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty will clash in a regular-season game on Tuesday, marking a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals. Uncertainty remains over Napheesa Collier’s availability as the leading MVP candidate is listed as "doubtful" on the team’s injury report.

Ad

Collier is recovering from a right ankle sprain sustained during the Lynx’s most dominant win of the season against the Las Vegas Aces. Minnesota trounced the Aces 111-58, with Collier posting 18 points, three rebounds and five assists before exiting the game in visible pain.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since then, the perennial All-Star has missed four consecutive games. Despite her absence, Cheryl Reeve’s squad has thrived, winning all four and extending their current winning streak to six. In their most recent matchup against the Liberty on Friday, Minnesota secured a thrilling 86-80 victory.

The Lynx are in the midst of a historic season. Napheesa Collier and her teammates currently boast the league’s best record at 28-5, and with 11 games left in the regular season, they are on track to finish with the top record.

Ad
Ad

Napheesa Collier has missed just seven games this year, yet her impact has been instrumental to Minnesota’s success. She is averaging a career-high 23.5 points per game, along with 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks. The Lynx forward is shooing an efficient 53.7% from the floor, including 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty?

The Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty game will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Lynx vs Liberty game will be broadcast live on WWOR-My9 (local) and FanDuel Sports Network - North (local). Live streaming will be available on the Liberty Live, WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications