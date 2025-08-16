"Most rigged game in history" - WNBA fans erupt as Lynx shock Liberty despite Napheesa Collier sitting out back-to-back games

The Minnesota Lynx have arguably been the best team in the WNBA this season. The 2024-25 finalists had fans hyped up after they defeated the defending champions, the New York Liberty, for the third successive time this season on Saturday.Minnesota won the game 86-80 despite the absence of Napheesa Collier. New York had a 61-60 lead before entering the fourth quarter, but quickly folded in the last quarter. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, one fan said that the Liberty's throne was in trouble with the Lynx knocking on the door.&quot;Ny Liberty is in Trouble. If they can't beat the Lynx. Not even 1 game here. How on Earth will they beat them in the playoffs? Natasha Cloud needs to step up.&quot;Kenny Go @GuoKei11354LINK@minnesotalynx @sezzleinc Ny Liberty is in Trouble. If they can't beat the Lynx. Not even 1 game here. How on Earth will they beat them in the playoffs? Natasha Cloud needs to step up.A fan wanted Minnesota to break A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces' regular-season win record.&quot;Most wins in a WNBA season was the 2023 Las Vegas Aces at 34-6. Lynx are currently 28-5. Let's break the record!&quot;Jeremy Kasperson @jeremykaspersonLINK@minnesotalynx @sezzleinc Most wins in a WNBA season was the 2023 Las Vegas Aces at 34-6. Lynx are currently 28-5. Let's break the record!One fan hailed the Minnesota Lynx for holding the fort with Napheesa Collier out and making a statement before the playoffs.&quot;The sign of a good team is when your best player goes down and you can still have statement wins. Minnesota is a GOOD TEAM.&quot;A fan was eager for the New York vs Minnesota matchup in the playoffs.&quot;Cannot wait to see us this year against nyl in the playoffs gonna be a different story this time plus phee will be back let's goo.&quot;Meanwhile, one fan wanted a Minnesota vs. Las Vegas WNBA finals game and wanted A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier to face each other for the best player in the world title.&quot;Such a great game and the Lynx are so good!!! I’m gonna be honest I would love to see the Lynx vs Aces in the finals!! Two of the best players in the world in a’ja and naphessa… this would be for all the bragging rights!! Pure cinema for sure🔥🔥.&quot;Comments on WNBA's post. (Credits: WNBA)However, some fans were not happy with how the game was officiated. A fan trolled the referees for gifting the game to the Lynx.&quot;You mean the refs gave the game to them they cheated.&quot;Another fan alleged it was a rigged game and the league was simply trying to give them the title.&quot;Most rigged game in history 😂😂 refs really want [Minnesota ] to win the finals 😂😂 what a scripted year 😂 if the Lynx do win the chip it would be one of the worst chips in history 😂💀💀 not even the liberty was worse than this 😂.&quot;Comments on WNBA's post (Credits: WNBA)Courtney Williams leads Minnesota Lynx to early playoffs berthWith Napheesa Collier sidelined with injury, the rest of the Minnesota team stepped up big time to carry their team early into the playoffs. The Lynx became the first team in the league this season to qualify for the playoffs.Courtney Williams was sensational with a game-high 26 points along with 5 rebounds &amp; 5 assists in 35 minutes. Kayla McBride and Jessica Shepard scored 17 points each.Reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 17 points. Sabrina Ionescu scored only 13 points.