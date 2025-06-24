Is Napheesa Collier playing tonight against Mystics? Latest on Lynx superstar's injury and availability (June 24)

Napheesa Collier is listed as questionable for the Minnesota Lynx’s upcoming regular-season matchup against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year continues to deal with a lingering lower back injury that has sidelined her recently.

Collier was absent from the Lynx’s previous game against the LA Sparks on Saturday due to the same issue. Even in her absence, the team delivered a dominant performance, securing an 82-66 home win behind Kayla McBride’s explosive 29-point outing.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Collier last took the court during the Lynx’s 76-62 victory over the Las Vegas Aces last week, but her night was cut short as she was forced to leave the game and head to the locker room with back discomfort. As the Lynx prepare to face the Mystics, fans are eagerly hoping for the return of their superstar forward, who has been delivering stellar performances throughout the season.

Napheesa Collier has emerged as the leading contender for this season’s WNBA MVP award, thanks to her exceptional individual performances and the Minnesota Lynx’s dominant run. She currently leads the league in total box score production with an average of 39.8 and is posting career highs in points, assists, blocks, field goal percentage and 3-point shooting.

Expand Tweet

Collier is averaging an impressive 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. She’s shooting a remarkable 52.4% from the field, including a scorching 42.1% from beyond the arc. Her all-around brilliance has been the driving force behind the Lynx’s league-best 12-1 record.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics?

The Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics game will be broadcast live on Tuesday, June 24, at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Lynx vs. Mystics game will be telecast live on Monumental Sports Network and FanDuel Sports Network - North. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More