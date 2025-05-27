Is Natasha Cloud playing tonight vs. the Valkyries? Latest on New York Liberty star's availability (May 27) 

New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud is available to play in her team’s upcoming game against the Golden State Valkyries. Cloud’s first season with the Liberty is already off to a strong start, as she is recording 18.7 points, 7.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. She is also shooting 55.6% and 50.0% from beyond the arc (all career highs).

Thanks to Cloud’s stellar showings, the Liberty have managed to win their first three games to start the season. She recorded 22 points and nine assists in a 92-78 win over the Las Vegas Aces. Cloud followed this up with 18 points and eight assists in a 99-74 loss against the Chicago Sky.

More recently, she recorded 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 90-88 win over the Fever. Cloud also made a last-second defensive play to prevent Caitlin Clark from hitting the go-ahead bucket for Indiana. Speaking in March, Liberty’s general manager, Jonathan Kolb, called Cloud a prime fit for the team.

So far, she has proved him right.

With Natasha Cloud’s arrival, the reigning champs now look stronger than they did last season and will look to make it 4-0 against the Valkyries on Tuesday. Cloud is available for the upcoming game, but the Liberty needs to adjust for Nyara Sabally, who is questionable with a knee injury, per ESPN.com.

Natasha Cloud explains heroic stop against Caitlin Clark at end of Liberty vs. Fever

Natasha Cloud was Liberty’s best player in Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever. She was consistently making plays on both ends of the floor, but the most important one didn’t come till the last seconds of the game. The Fever gave Clark the ball with just a few seconds left and two points separating both teams.

Clark dribbled around the perimeter and tried to shoot a 3, but was stopped by Cloud. Speaking postgame, Cloud shared her thoughts on her all-important stop.

"I knew they [were] obviously gonna go to Caitlin," Cloud said via SI.com. "I knew that it was gonna be, 'You gotta get your big dog pants on right now.'

"I knew she was gonna go left, so as soon as she brought that ball up, I just poked it out," she added.

Cloud will look to keep her stellar campaign going against the Golden State Valkyries this Tuesday.

