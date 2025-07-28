  • home icon
Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Liberty? Latest on Wings point guard's availability (July 28)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 28, 2025 11:46 GMT
WNBA: JUL 25 Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Liberty? Latest on Wings point guard's availability (July 28).

Paige Bueckers is expected to return to the lineup for the Dallas Wings in their marquee regular-season matchup against the New York Liberty on Monday. The Wings will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, after Bueckers sat out Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Aces due to rest.

Her absence was deeply felt as the Wings suffered a crushing 106-80 defeat at home. With the No. 1 overall pick likely suiting up against the Liberty, Dallas will be hoping for a much-improved showing against the league’s second-best team.

The Wings are in the midst of a dismal season, currently sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference and 12th overall in the league standings with a 7-19 record. Their playoff hopes are as good as crushed as only a near-perfect run through the remainder of the season could give them a chance at a postseason berth.

Despite the team’s struggles, Paige Bueckers has been a bright spot. The rookie has been one of the most consistent performers on the roster and earned a starting spot in the All-Star Game. She has quickly established herself as one of the league’s top guards, playing at an elite level throughout her debut season.

The former UConn standout is averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She is shooting 45.0% from the field, including 32.9% from beyond the arc, and 84.1% from the free-throw line.

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty?

The Dallas Wings will host the New York Liberty on Monday, July 28, at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Wings vs Liberty game will be broadcast live on ESPN and pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. For those looking to live stream the game, it will be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

