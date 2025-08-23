"Is Paige Bueckers quickly becoming the face of the W?": Draymond Green unsparingly analyzes Wings star's spotlight at Caitlin Clark's expense

Draymond Green engaged in a back-and-forth with fans on Threads after suggesting that the WNBA is shifting from Caitlin Clark to Paige Bueckers. Green shared a screenshot of an Instagram post by ESPNW, highlighting the WNBA breaking its all-time attendance record this season.The graphic was made on top of an image of the Dallas Wings guard, prompting Green to ask if Bueckers is becoming the face of the WNBA.“So I just came across this post on ESPNW IG… and I found the picture interesting. Is there a shift happening?” Green wrote. “They spoke of all-time attendance and showed Paige, who plays for Dallas but doesn’t have top 3 in attendance. Is Paige [Bueckers] quickly becoming the face of The W?”Green also engaged in some friendly banter with fans in the comment section. He mocked a fan who misinterpreted the post and called the Golden State Warriors forward a liar, arguing that no WNBA game has ever had 2.5 million attendance.“Reading is fundamental,” Green replied.Another fan pointed out that the graphic could contain Paige Bueckers’ image instead of Caitlin Clark’s since Bueckers is fresh off a 44-point game. Green remained adamant, suggesting that her performance doesn’t merit her picture on a graphic talking about league attendance.“Very true,” Green said. “But the post is about the Total attendance. That’s a LEAGUE thing, 44pts in a regular season game that you take an L doesn’t get you that photo.”Green got into a verbal spat with another fan who referenced his infamous training incident with Jordan Poole.“Yea, the shift started back when you decided to put your hands on peer players during practice because of your ego,” the fan wrote.“Shut up… what you so miserable about?” replied Green.Draymond Green’s comments on ThreadsCaitlin Clark’s limited availability has boosted Paige Bueckers’ marketabilityOne of the WNBA's biggest stars, Caitlin Clark, has been limited to 13 appearances this season owing to three separate injuries. When Clark picked up her first injury of the season, the league's ratings and ticket prices took a hit.However, despite her spending even more time on the sidelines, the WNBA has broken its attendance record this season. While the credit goes to everyone involved, Paige Bueckers has played a significant role.The No. 1 pick has received more attention than most players in the league, thanks to her stellar play for the Wings. Bueckers has come in and put up numbers similar to Caitlin Clark's rookie season. Moreover, she has not had to share the spotlight with the Fever star.Draymond Green's comments highlight a debate that will rage on for quite some time as Bueckers and Clark have emerged as two of the league's most marketable players. If both players remain healthy next season, fans will get a clearer picture of who the league favors as its next face.