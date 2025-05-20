Is Sophie Cunningham playing tonight vs Atlanta Dream? Latest on Indiana Fever guard's status (May 20)

During the offseason, Sophie Cunningham was one of the many new faces the Indiana Fever brought in to bolster the roster. After being sidelined to start the regular season, the veteran guard could officially make her debut Tuesday.

Coming off a dominant win over the Chicago Sky Saturday, the Fever are back in action Tuesday. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with the Atlanta Dream.

Still dealing with an ankle injury, Sophie Cunningham's official status for Tuesday is unknown. She is listed as questionable, leaving her as a gametime decision. That said, she seems to be trending in the right direction in terms of entering the lineup. Cunningham was seen getting work in with the Fever during shootaround Tuesday morning.

The Fever acquired Cunningham in a multi-team trade to bolster their second unit. She's been among one of the top reserve guards in the WNBA in recent years during her time with the Phoenix Mercury.

Ironically enough, the last time Cunningham was in action for the Fever was the preseason finale against the Dream. She logged 15 minutes in the 81-76 win, finishing with five points, two rebounds and one assist.

Fever-Dream is slated to tip off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.

Sophie Cunningham gushes over Indiana Fever teammate's historic accomplishment

Aside from Sophie Cunningham, one of the other key names the Indiana Fever brought in was DeWanna Bonner. In the early days of this new chapter of her career, the veteran forward managed to reach a major milestone.

In her regular season debut for the Fever, Bonner logged seven points against the Sky. While her numbers didn't jump off the page, it did help her in the history books. The six-time All-Star now finds herself at No. 3 on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.

Following this achievement, the Fever posted a video of all the players congratulating Bonner. Among the most animated was Sophie Cunningham, who was amazed by this feat.

"Oh my gosh DB this is so amazing," Cunningham said.

Since being drafted fifth overall in 2009, Bonner has gone on to score 7,489 points in the WNBA. She now only trails Tina Charles (7,719) and Diana Taurasi (10,646) on the all-time list.

With the season just starting, it's very likely that Bonner will move up another spot before the 2025 campaign is over. Indiana is preparing for what they hope is a deep run, giving Bonner a window of opportunity to leap Charles in her age-37 season.

