Is Sophie Cunningham playing tonight vs Golden State Valkyries? Latest on Indiana Fever guard's status (June 19)

Sophie Cunningham is set to take the court for the Indiana Fever in their upcoming matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. Cunningham’s availability was confirmed after she was left off the team’s injury report ahead of the game at the Chase Center.

Cunningham injured her right ankle during a preseason game on May 10 against the Atlanta Dream. She landed awkwardly after a jump shot and limped off the court. As a result, the 28-year-old missed the Fever’s season-opener against the Chicago Sky and the subsequent matchup with the Dream on May 20.

She returned to action for the next four games, averaging 6.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. However, she re-aggravated the ankle injury during a May 30 game against the Connecticut Sun while attempting to set a screen. This time, she sat out the following three games.

Sophie Cunningham taunts Sun following her ejection

Tuesday's clash between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun witnessed multiple on-court scuffles. Sophie Cunningham was the culprit for the second altercation, breaking out late in the game.

During Connecticut’s fastbreak opportunity towards the tail-end of the contest, Cunningham aggressively wrapped her arms around Jacy Sheldon and maliciously pulled her to the floor. Sheldon quickly got back up and aggressively retaliated with a lot more pushing.

"When you are winning a game by 17 points and you doing this stupid foul, this is just disrespectful," Sun coach Rachid Meziane said. "I don't know how Jacy and Lindsay [got] ejected from the game when they did nothing."

Cunningham’s foul appeared to be in direct response to an earlier incident in which Sheldon poked Caitlin Clark in the eye.

She later posted an old photo of herself on Instagram with arms outstretched, seemingly as a mocking gesture.

Since returning to the lineup on June 14, the guard has played in Indiana’s previous two contests, scoring five points in each and averaging 5.5 rpg.

