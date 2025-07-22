"Isn’t advised by Steph, but I gotta get it up": Caitlin Clark spills the beans on hot-hand logic amid horrendous shooting streak

Caitlin Clark shared her mindset for handling cold shooting streaks and regaining confidence. However, she admitted that her approach isn't traditional, joking that Stephen Curry probably wouldn't approve of her methods.On the live taping of Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’s A Touch More podcast, the Indiana Fever star opened up about the topic. Clark explained how she pushed through a shooting slump.“Like that Liberty game … As a shooter, especially when you see two or three go in, for me, when I hit two back-to-back, I’m probably gonna launch a third,” Clark revealed. “That maybe isn’t advised by Steph, but I gotta get it up. Then if the third goes in, you’re just hot. I think as a shooter, your confidence just builds and builds and builds. It's just coming off your hands better. The rim looks big.”Caitlin Clark addressed the topic by referencing her performance during the June 14 matchup against the New York Liberty. In that game, she caught fire from beyond the arc, sinking a career-high seven 3-pointers. She finished the night with 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, leading Indiana to a 102-88 victory in the Commissioner’s Cup clash.Clark has otherwise struggled from 3-point range this season. Her number of made 3s per game has dropped by nearly 34% from her rookie campaign. Further, she's shooting just 27.9% from deep, the worst across her college and professional career.Caitlin Clark not expected to suit up for the upcoming clash against New York LibertyDuring the final moments of the Indiana Fever’s July 15 matchup against the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark appeared visibly in pain as she left the court holding her thigh. Shortly after the Fever secured an 85-77 victory, it was confirmed that she had sustained a right groin injury.It marks Clark’s fourth different injury of the 2025 season and forced her to miss the Fever’s July 16 game against the New York Liberty, as well as Saturday’s All-Star Game.Providing an update during Sunday’s practice, Indiana head coach Stephanie White offered details regarding Clark’s recovery progress. However, White stated that it's unlikely for Clark to suit up for Tuesday’s clash against the Liberty.“I think (Clark’s( progressing,” Stephanie White explained. “She’s going to see some doctors and get some more tests run early in the week. I don’t expect her to be available on Tuesday. &quot;We’re just going to continue to take it one day at a time and let her get her evaluations early this week.”The Fever have stayed afloat in Caitlin Clark’s absence this season, going 5-5, including the Commissioner’s Cup finals win over the Minnesota Lynx.