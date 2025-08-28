"Isn't it possible she just needed a mental break?": Skip Bayless suspicious about validity of Caitlin Clark's injuries amid 6-week absence

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark remains out of the starting lineup as she continues to recover from her groin and ankle injuries. It has been six weeks since she last played basketball, and fans are beginning to grow impatient. Longtime NBA analyst Skip Bayless has started to develop his own theory about why Clark isn't back.This season hasn't been kind to the Fever or to Clark. Injuries have added up for the team. As of this writing, three players are ruled out for the rest of the season: Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald.Additionally, Chloe Bibby is expected to return on September 7 after missing some time due to a knee injury. For Clark, injuries are just one of the challenges she's faced this season. The former Iowa star has also struggled to find her shot on the floor. The Fever star has only played in 13 games this season, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists on 27.9% shooting from beyond the arc.Before she was ruled out, she experienced a tough stretch during her four-game stint in July. Clark averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists while shooting 30.9% from the field. The star guard also struggled beyond the arc, making just 23.1% of her three-point attempts. On Thursday's latest episode of &quot;The Skip Bayless Show,&quot; the longtime analyst mentioned Clark's shooting slump before her injury.“This season, on the road, she’s 2-for-35 from three,” Bayless said (7:55). “I think maybe I can 2-of-35 from three even on the road. On the road, Caitlin’s only shooting 29% from the floor and 5.7% from three.Bayless thinks that her struggles from the floor are probably what's keeping Caitlin Clark from returning this season.“Isn’t it possible she just needed a mental break from her slump? Just that? No doubt. Caitlin’s been scary hard on herself over her poor shooting, you just know she has.”Caitlin Clark's head coach speaks on her upcoming returnCaitlin Clark is expected to return on September 7, according to ESPN's injury report. Before that, however, Fever head coach Stephanie White wants to see the 2024 Rookie of the Year in practice.&quot;I want to see her in practice, live in practice,&quot; White said. &quot;Want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain it from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression.&quot;Fans are excited to see Caitlin Clark back in action as the Fever makes a final push before the season ends. Indiana is sixth in the league and aims to improve their record before the playoffs begin.