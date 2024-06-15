"Isn't this similar to what Rodman said about Larry Bird?" - WNBA fans blast Stephen A. Smith's racial take on Caitlin Clark

Stephen A. Smith is under fire after his lengthy rant about Caitlin Clark and the race discussions about the Indiana Fever rookie. Smith didn't mince words when talking about the current state of the U.S., saying that people are divided thanks to race.

Furthermore, he said that Caitlin Clark has received more attention than anybody in the history of the WNBA because she's white.

"Caitlin Clark is a wonderful basketball player, who I think is going to be a star in this league. And she is box office. And she does generate ratings and all of those things are true.

"But the fact that she is a young white lady and the world has gravitated to her the way that they have in the way they have done for no one else in the 28 years of history of the WNBA, is just further evidence of the times we're living in, but most importantly, the times we've been living in," Smith said on First Take.

Trending

Expand Tweet

These words didn't sit well with a group of fans. Outkick reacted to these remarks by calling out Smith for not accepting Caitlin Clark for the player she is and trying to make the conversation about her race.

Stephen A. Smith didn't like those words and responded on X (formerly Twitter). He doubled down on his comments, stating that some fans give her more attention than they'd give to others.

"More lies. More misrepresentations. No surprise. Caitlin was fantastic in college and will be in the pros. I’ve said this repeatedly. I say it now. Most fans know this. But some give her the kind of support they’d never give others — just as deserving. Not all, but some. said it. I meant it and it’s been proven. We all know this. Twist it anyway you want. But live with it. That’s America," Smith wrote.

Expand Tweet

Fans also reacted to these comments, blasting Stephen A. Smith's takes for focusing on Clark's race. One of them even likened this situation to Dennis Rodman claiming Larry Bird wouldn't be as good if he was black many years ago.

"When MJ took over the NBA, I didn't see any lack of support. Isn't this similar to what Rodman said about Larry Bird?" this person asked.

Expand Tweet

Some kept charging against Smith, calling him out for doubling down on the initial comments.

"How’s is it a lie when you just admitted to it and doubled down?" another fan wrote.

"You said she was popular because she is white," a third fan said.

A group of fans accused Stephen A. Smith of making this a race issue, even adding politics to the conversation.

"Tough to be a fan of yours when alienate by race and political preference bro," somebody wrote.

"No, it hasn’t been proven. What’s been proven is you’ve been tasked with weaponizing her to divide the country racially in an election year. And you have a major problem with white people, white culture and America having predominantly white areas," one fan wrote.

"RACE DOESNT MATTER. She’s good at basketball. Period. She’s a generational talent that is making people care about the #WNBA for the first time ever. Oh but she’s white so we can’t say nice things about her," another said.

Reporter accuses Stephen A. Smith, black media figures of fueling toxicity around Caitlin Clark

Outkick reporter Bobby Burack accused black WNBA players and media figures (which includes Stephen A. Smith) of creating a toxic environment around Caitlin Clark.

"Very few people dare to say this, but it's undeniable: The toxicity around Caitlin Clark emanates predominantly from black women and black media figures taking issue with a little white girl from Iowa ascending atop a historically black sport."

Stephen A. Smith's takes oftentimes create controversy around the world of sports, and this time was no exception. But it seems the overall discourse surrounding Caitlin Clark remains highly controversial.