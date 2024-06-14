"White girl is the biggest star in a black sport" - WNBA journalist accuses black reporters of fueling 'toxic' narrative around Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's name keeps making the rounds in the WNBA. The controversy linked to her name has transcended the basketball court and she's now involved in racial debates.

Bobby Burack, a reporter from Outkick, claims that black reporters are the only reason behind the toxicity surrounding Clark.

"Hardly anyone will dare to say this, so I will: The only reason there is toxicity around Caitlin Clark is because black WNBA players and black media figures are irate a white girl is the biggest star in a black sport," Burack wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, June 14.

Moreover, in the piece attached to this post, he doubled down on these comments, saying that black women and media figures have this agenda against Clark.

"Very few people dare to say this, but it's undeniable: The toxicity around Caitlin Clark emanates predominantly from black women and black media figures taking issue with a little white girl from Iowa ascending atop a historically black sport."

Some people have used Caitlin Clark to show their dislike for some of her opponents, engaging in negative behaviors on social media. Conservative commentator Paul Szypula claimed that Clark was targeted by black players and even accused DiJonai Carrington of violent behavior against her.

On the other end, Summy Austin, co-host of The View, claimed that Clark's rise to fame is thanks to her being a white and straight woman, as opposed to the majority of WNBA players.

These types of comments have sparked sensitive conversations in the WNBA circles. Stephen A. Smith pointed out that all these remarks only confirm that people are divided, especially when it comes to race.

Caitlin Clark opposed to disrespect towards her WNBA colleagues

After initially admitting that she doesn't see a lot of the comments made about her race, Caitlin Clark showed support for her fellow WNBA players. She expressed disappointment about her name cropping up in polarizing narratives.

"I think it's disappointing," Clark said about her name being 'weaponized' in conversations about race. "Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect.

"People should not be using my name to push those agendas. It's disappointing. It's not acceptable. This league is a league I grew up admiring and wanting to be a part of. Some of the women in this league were my biggest idols and role models growing up."

This is a sensitive topic for fans of the player and the league. As Stephen A. Smith said, the division doesn't do any favors to the sport, the WNBA, or the country in general.

