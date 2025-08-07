  • home icon
  "It honestly is scary": Candace Parker feared for Caitlin Clark and Fever's opponents on superstar's return, citing one major factor 

"It honestly is scary": Candace Parker feared for Caitlin Clark and Fever's opponents on superstar's return, citing one major factor 

By Arhaan Raje
Published Aug 07, 2025
&quot;It honestly is scary&quot;: Candace Parker feared for Caitlin Clark and Fever
(Image Source: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever are improving steadily without Caitlin Clark, who remains sidelined with a right groin injury. Since the All-Star break, the Fever have only lost two out of seven games. One of the major reasons behind their success in Clark's absence has been collective defense and players finding their footing.

It's generally the case in team sports when you can't rely on your best player to bail you out. The Fever have experienced this the hard way this season amid Clark's injury woes.

While naysayers think Indiana is simply better without Clark, Candace Parker shut down those talks in the latest episode of her podcast, "Post Moves," with Fever star Aliyah Boston. Parker also explained why Clark watching the team grow from the sidelines is "scary" for the Fever's opponents once she returns.

"As a player that has unfortunately played on the sideline for a little bit, where you get to observe your team and see where you can add, like Caitlin is one of those people that has a high IQ, so I know she's watching and I know she's gonna come back and make you all that much better," Parker told Boston.
"So, it honestly is scary, because not only are you allowing other people to step up, but you're allowing Caitlin to then survey and realize, oh, she can add."
Primarily known for her 3-point shooting, Caitlin Clark has made a name for herself as a surgical playmaker who can pick teams apart with her passing. She led the WNBA in assists per game (8.4) in her rookie season and is second this year.

After learning about her teammates' best spots on the floor while she was on the bench, it would make her ability to find them in transition or half-court even more lethal.

Fever coach Stephanie White says Caitlin Clark's absence is a "blessing in disguise"

The Indiana Fever would have preferred to have a healthy Caitlin Clark throughout the season. However, her injuries allowed them to see the potential of other players. The Fever appear as deep as initially projected after a slew of marquee offseason additions. Some moves worked and others were a work in progress for a long time.

However, the Fever have found their winning formula with this group sans Clark. Coach Stephanie White credited the available players while explaining why the team has found its post-All-Star break success in the superstar's absence on Sunday, saying:

"I said it early when C (Caitlin) was out the very first time. while we don’t like it, sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise, because everybody else finds themselves. No one is afraid to make the big play offensively and defensively."
While stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have been the key architects, other pieces like Natasha Howard, Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham have also hit the ground running by thriving in their respective roles. It wasn't the case when Caitlin Clark was around, as everyone was still learning to play together, while adapting to new coach Stephanie White's philosophies.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
