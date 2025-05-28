"It just kills me": Kate Martin can't hide true feelings in Caitlin Clark's injury

Caitlin Clark is expected to miss at least two weeks of action because of a quad injury. On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever won't have Clark in the lineup in their game against the Washington Mystics. Although it's just for a short while, it feels like Clark's absence is taking forever.
Kate Martin, Clark's old college teammate, discussed the Fever star's regrettable injury on Tuesday. Before their 95-67 loss to the New York Liberty, Martin discussed the former Iowa standout. According to her, she knows how the reigning Rookie of the Year has been itching to be on the court with her teammates.
Being teammates for four years, Martin knows how passionate Clark is about being available for her team.
“You never want to see anybody get injured, and it just kills me,” the second-year player said.
“I know how much of a go-getter she is, so anything like this is going to stink. I know she just wants to be out there with her team, and she just wants to be playing all the time. So hopefully she can rest up and heal up soon.”
According to Martin, she understands that it could be difficult for Clark to be on the sidelines with an injury. The Golden State Valkyries guard also said that the Fever star isn't the type of player to sit out games, even when she's tired.
“She wants to be out there for a full 40 minutes every single game of every single season," Martin said. "And so it's not easy as a competitor to have to be held back.”
Caitlin Clark could be back in action after the next three games for Indiana. That includes their games against the Mystics, the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky.
This is the first time in her career that she's missing valuable time. In her rookie year, she played in all 40 games for Indiana.
Caitlin Clark was told to calm down by her Fever teammate amid her quad injury
Caitlin Clark has a competitive nature. Fans are aware of how fierce the Indiana Fever star is when it comes to competition. Even though she's injured, Clark doesn't have an off-switch for being competitive.
However, it has reached a point where her teammates are telling her to calm down. In a recent practice session by the Fever shared by Just Women's Sports on Instagram, the All-Star guard was seen with a basketball, dribbling on the court instead of resting.
Her veteran teammate, Damiris Dantas, approached her and playfully told her to calm down and rest.
Caitlin Clark just played it cool and laughed. However, she did not give up the ball and continued working on her handles.