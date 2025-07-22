  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "It wasn't meant as a shot at Caitlin Clark" - Jason Whitlock defends Kelsey Plum's controversial stance tied to Fever star's ‘Pay Us’ shirt absence

"It wasn't meant as a shot at Caitlin Clark" - Jason Whitlock defends Kelsey Plum's controversial stance tied to Fever star's ‘Pay Us’ shirt absence

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 22, 2025 00:35 GMT
WNBA: All Star Game-Team Collier at Team Clark - Source: Imagn
Jason Whitlock defends Kelsey Plum's controversial stance tied to Caitlin Clark's team's absence (Image source: Imagn)

Veteran sports analyst Jason Whitlock chimed in on the viral remarks of LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum following the All-Star Game on Saturday. Plum made a joke that no members of Caitlin Clark's team were present when the WNBA players were planning to wear the "Pay Us What You Owe Us" statement shirts.

Ad

On Monday, Whitlock defended Plum, saying the two-time WNBA champion's joke just didn't land.

"I'm not a fan of Kelsey Plum. But I think people are doing too much with this comment. She tried to crack a joke, and like most female comedians the joke didn't land. It wasn't meant as a shot at Caitlin Clark. My 2 cents."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In a postgame interview on Saturday, Plum was asked about the players wearing the statement shirts, which were meant to be a reference to the ongoing CBA negotiations.

"Not to tattletale: zero members of Team Clark were very present for that."

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who was with Plum at the podium, disagreed with Plum.

"Not really needed to be mentioned," Ionescu said, eliciting laughter.
Ad

Plum would then clarify that she was just joking:

"I'm trying to make the situation light, okay?"

The 2025 WNBA All-Stars, led by captains Clark and Napheesa Collier, all wore the statement attire before the All-Star Game.

On Thursday, the WNBA brass met with the players' union face-to-face. According to several reports, the meeting did not go well as they failed to reach a new CBA.

Jason Whitlock slams Team Collier for allegedly taking credit for 'Pay Us' shirts

Jason Whitlock slammed Kelsey Plum and Napheesa Collier's team after a recent report surfaced on X. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne tweeted that WNBA players have discussed wearing statement shirts for "over a week."

Ad

While only a few members of Caitlin Clark's team were present at breakfast, league sources told Shelburne that Collier, Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike went to Team Clark's locker room before the game to make sure that everyone was "on board." Stewart, Ogwumike and Plum are all part of Team Collier.

Whitlock quote-tweeted Shelburne's tweet and wrote:

"Team Collier fighting for full credit on one of the dumbest ideas in marketing history. As I stated earlier today, this was not some sort of early morning, game-day idea. This mistake was planned in advance."
Ad

The WNBA players aim for a larger revenue share and increased salaries and benefits. The players' union opting out of the current CBA came on the heels of the league's increased popularity and growth. In addition, the league's 11-year, $2.2 billion media rights deal starts next season, and the players hope to get a share of it as well.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications