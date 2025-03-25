"It was nuts" - Sydney Colson gets 100% real on Caitlin Clark's impact on Indiana Fever

The WNBA is almost a full year removed from when Caitlin Clark was drafted. However, the effect that she has had on the Indiana Fever and league as a whole continues to be felt. Even former competitors recognize the impact that she's had.

Sydney Colson, the Fever's latest veteran acquisition, got the chance to share her perspective on this matter with the media. On Tuesday, Colson was interviewed in her introductory press conference at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

One of the questions she was asked was about Clark's immediate impact on the Fever franchise.

"It was nuts, there's no other way to say it," Colson said. "You're seeing a team that's now affecting the economy in the city. People coming from out of town, out of state, out of the country maybe even to see games and that's special."

The so-called "Caitlin Clark effect" was felt even before she had played a single regular-season game. A 2024 preseason game between the Fever and the Dallas Wings reportedly sold out as fans couldn't wait to see Clark in action.

The same happened this year when the Fever announced they would host a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team on May 4. That game will be held in Iowa at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with 15,000 tickets available. According to reports, though, all 15,000 tickets have already been sold.

The WNBA also recognizes the "Caitlin Clark effect" and capitalizes on it while providing fans with more ways to watch her. Of the Fever's 44 regular season games, 41 will be nationally televised. These games will be broadcast ESPN, NBA TV, CBS, ABC, and others.

Rival teams are also taking advantage of the Caitlin Clark effect by moving to bigger venues that will accommodate more fans. Not only will this allow more fans to watch these games, but it also gets more eyes on their teams.

Sydney Colson said she decided to join Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever before anyone else

Sydney Colson adds another veteran with championship experience to the Indiana Fever squad. Aside from Colson, the Fever also acquired DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, turning them into a playoff contender.

The Fever signed Howard and Bonner on Feb. 2 and acquired Colson through free agency on Feb. 5. However, Colson said she had already decided to join Caitlin Clark and the Fever before they were signed.

"I made this decision mentally before DB and Natasha were even a part of the mix," Colson said.

With Colson, Howard and Bonner, the Indiana's young players get plenty of mentorship. They'll learn firsthand what it takes to win a title in the WNBA, which could, in turn, make the Fever into legit championship contenders.

