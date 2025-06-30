"It’s bullsh*t effort on our part": Skylar Diggins goes scorched earth after Seattle’s 'embarrassing' display in front of Steph Curry

On Sunday, Skylar Diggins and the Seattle Storm traveled to Chase Center to take on the Golden State Valkyries. Following their biggest loss of the year, the veteran guard did not hold back when discussing her team's efforts.

Ad

Heading into halftime, the Strom managed to cut their deficit slightly and remain in striking distance. However, it ended up being for nothing. The Valkyries came out in the third quarter and took full control of the matchup, out-scoring Seattle 31-17 to take a commanding lead. From there, they coasted to an 84-57 victory.

After the game, Skylar Diggins was asked about the lackluster showing in the third quarter. She was incredibly displeased in the lack of fight her team showed.

Ad

Trending

"It's embarassing," Diggins said. "It's bullsh** effort on our part. As professionals, we need to come out here nd play with a level about yourself, or this is what is going to happen."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On top of being handed a blowout loss, they suffered defeat in front of one of the NBA's biggest stars. In recent weeks, countless notable names have popped up to take in some WNBA action in person. The latest to do so was Steph Curry, who was in the crowd to see Golden State's newest franchise pick up an impressive win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Skylar Diggins seen visibly frustrated during blowout loss to Golden State Valkyries

While Skylar Diggins waited until her postgame press conference to sound off on her team's performance, her frustrations mounted long before that. During the matchup, she was seen giving her opponents a piece of her mind.

As the matchup ensued, Diggins did not seem pleased with how the Valkyries were playing defense. After being fouled on a play, the former All-Star was seen yelling profanities at multiple members of Golden State. She'd eventually be separated from them by an official before the situation escalated further.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Skylar Diggins did what she could to lead the charge for the Seattle Storm, but it ended up not being enough. She was one of the few players to have a solid performance, ending the game with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Though this was an ugly loss for Seattle, Diggins and company are still in a good position as the 2025 campaign rages on. The Storm are in fifth place in the standings with a 10-7 record.

Looking ahead, the Storm will attempt to bounce from this poor showing on Thursday against the Atlanta Dream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More