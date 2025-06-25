"It's called an assist" - Fever vet Sydney Colson hits back at fans for making fun of her botched shot turned unintentional dime

Indiana Fever veteran Sydney Colson hit back at fans for making fun of her botched layup attempt against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. During the second quarter, Colson found herself wide open on a fast break but botched her layup.

Fortunately, the ball bounced off the rim and fell to her teammate, who made the shot, getting Colson an unintentional assist. After the game, the Fever guard replied to a fan on X who was making fun of her botched shot. The fan posted a clip of Colson's missed layup,:

“This s*** really frying me dawg.”

Sydney Colson replied:

“It’s called an assist, look it up 🙄.”

Funnily enough, the accidental assist was the only stat Colson recorded in the Fever’s 94-86 win against Seattle. Aliyah Boston led the charge for Indiana, with 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Kelsey Mitchell was also stellar, recording 25 points, four rebounds and four assists, shooting 8-for-14.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark had a rough night, finishing with six points, shooting 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. She also had nine assists with eight turnovers. On

The Storm relied on Skylar Diggins (22 points and six assists) and Erica Wheeler (20 points and two rebounds) but couldn’t get the job done despite having an excellent outing for themselves.

Sydney Colson addresses pressing matters in her return to Las Vegas

Before joining the Indiana Fever during the offseason, Sydney Colson had spent four seasons with the Las Vegas Aces. When asked how it feels to be back ahead of the Aces-Fever game on Sunday, Colson said that while it's great to be back, she has more pressing matters on her mind.

"It feels great to be back, but I’m going to pivot to something else,” Colson said.

“On behalf of me and my teammates and every member of our union, I want to be clear. We remain committed to negotiating the next CBA with the league and the teams in good faith and privately.”

The WNBPA has been negotiating a new CBA with the league since opting out of the current agreement at the end of 2024. The players recognize the growth the league has seen over the last season and want to see a larger revenue share in the new agreement.

