"It’s about damn time" - Sophie Cunningham lauds WNBA refs after Fever win amid backlash on 'special whistle' vs Aces

Sophie Cunningham and other injured Indiana Fever players loudly cheered for their team in Sunday’s elimination game against the Las Vegas Aces. Behind Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever lived to fight another day after beating the Aces 90-83 in Game 4. Cunningham watched multiple Fever players deliver clutch performances in the fourth quarter to keep their season alive.After the game, sportscaster Robin Lundberg said that the Fever “benefited from the whistle today.” Cunningham responded to the post:“And it’s about damn time. I honestly thought the refs did a nice job today on both sides!”Fans of both teams have been trading “special whistle” accusations throughout the series. Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon took a shot at the referees after their 84-72 Game 3 win on Friday. Despite the victory, Hammon criticized the officiating after MVP A’ja Wilson went 0-for-1 from the free-throw line in 38 minutes.Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White has also been urging the referees to give her team a fair shot at winning games. After a 90-68 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday, White said the Fever could not get any rhythm due to the Aces’ holding, which she said the referees allowed.Indiana went 26-for-34 from the charity stripe while the Aces finished with an 8-for-11 clip from the 4.5-meter line. The disparity likely prompted Robin Lundberg to remark that the home team benefited from the officiating. Sophie Cunningham thought the Fever finally got a fair shake from the referees.Sophie Cunningham and Fever remain unbeaten in elimination games this yearSophie Cunningham and the injury-riddled Indiana Fever have faced three elimination games this season. Despite the tall odds, they are 3-0 in win-or-go-home situations.In the first round of the playoffs, Indiana lost Game 1 80-68 in mid-September to the Atlanta Dream. The Fever regrouped to win the next two games, including Game 3 in Atlanta, to punch a ticket to the semifinals.The Fever were on the brink of going home on Sunday before pulling off perhaps their grittiest and most composed game of the season. A’ja Wilson had a huge game, but Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell combined to keep the Fever in the series.Sophie Cunningham and Co. will travel to Las Vegas for the deciding game on Tuesday.