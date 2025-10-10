"It's her drive": Caitlin Clark's former coach can't stop raving about A'ja Wilson as 3rd WNBA title win and finals MVP looks imminent

Caitlin Clark's former Iowa coach, Jan Jensen, spoke highly of A'ja Wilson ahead of the Aces star's fourth WNBA championship and finals MVP looking imminent. Wilson is one win away from glory after a season with tremendous adversity.The Aces were 14-14 after 28 games, hoping for a miracle to lock a playoff berth. They got what they wished for and went on to win 16 consecutive games to secure the No. 2 seed. Their hopes of a championship win looked slim after the Storm and Fever pushed them to the limit in the first round and semis, respectively.However, A'ja Wilson's brilliance has left no doubt that they were the best team in the championship round. As the world hailed the reigning four-time WNBA MVP, several college stars and coaches, including Iowa's Jensen, also heaped praise on Wilson. In a video released by Just Women's Sports on Thursday, Jensen said:&quot;A'ja is just so versatile, right? But it's her drive, right? That motion that she plays with, that tenacity. And she pretty much always just, you know, stays pretty focused.&quot;A'ja Wilson has averaged 27.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in the finals, shooting 52.5%. She hit the game-winner in Wednesday's contest to put the Aces up 3-0 in the series. Wilson's relentless pursuit to win was on display with that iconic play as the Mercury nearly completed the comeback if not for her clutch play.A'ja Wilson reflects on game-winner, Aces being a dynastyWilson believes the Aces would be called a dynasty if they win on Friday against the Mercury to seal their third championship in four years. Addressing the media on Thursday, the All-Star forward said:&quot;I think that's a good stepping stone to put us at a dynasty type of feel. Obviously, you wanna win more to really solidify it, but I think that is something that you can never take away from us, considering the kind of season we had to date where a lot of people erased our dynasty. Definitely would be a good feeling.&quot;A'ja Wilson also reflected on her game-winner from Wednesday. She gave a rundown on how things played while she attempted to score over the lengthy DeWanna Bonner, comparing it to Jonquel Jones, saying: &quot;Her length is just crazy. ... She gets finger tips on a lot of things. I'm like okay, this may not be a shot that I have to really absorb the bump, but maybe something that I have to kind of get off.&quot;The Mercury have had no answer for Wilson. They have deployed Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner against her, but the Aces star's ability to read and react has been exceptional, helping her overcome any challenge.