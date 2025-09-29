"It’s the dumb assistants acting bossy": Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham's heartfelt moment with Stephanie White

Despite being sidelined for the entirety of the playoffs, Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark have been highly engaged in the Indiana Fever's games. In Game 3, Cunningham was so animated with her gestures that Fever assistant coaches Briann January and Karima Christmas-Kelly had to ask her to be seated. Notably, Cunningham made a gesture that appeared to wave January off.While this moment hints at some friction between Cunningham and January, a viral clip shows Fever head coach Stephanie White having a good time conversing with Cunningham and Clark during Game 4. Apparently, White was enjoying her chat with the two members of the Fever's so-called &quot;bench mob.&quot;&quot;The coach loves the bench mob. It's the dumb assistants acting bossy,&quot; one fan pointed out on X.Other fans expressed their support for the likes of Cunningham and Clark.Chris Denton @rayceroyalLINKNever underestimate your contribution to this playoff run @sophaller @CaitlinClark22 Your spirit, drive and bench &quot;coaching&quot; were amazing!!!Jared Kramer @JaredKramer17LINKYes Briann January and Karina Christmas-Kelly need to chill.Meanwhile, other fans continued to criticize the Fever's &quot;bench mob&quot; for their behavior towards members of the coaching staff.&quot;Brianna January was telling them to sit down so they wouldn’t cost their team a technical foul especially in a heated playoff game and Sophie Cunningham just dismisses her like she isn’t the whole ass assistant coach for the team,&quot; one fan pointed out. &quot;Sophie should not be allowed on the bench for today’s game. Disgusting behavior.&quot;Rodney Admit One 🎟️ @RodneyAdmitOneLINKBrianna January was telling them to sit down so they wouldn’t cost their team a technical foul especially in a heated playoff game and Sophie Cunningham just dismisses her like she isn’t the whole ass assistant coach for the team. Sophie should not be allowed on the bench for today's game. Disgusting behavior.Mojoff @OffmotioLINKSophie and Turnovers Tammy are just nasty for treating a coach like this ewwwwwwDe’Audírmar’e Jr. ♒️😈🥇 @Kreated_PlayaaLINKImagine how they would act with MILLIONS, we’d be seeing the peak era ova divas .. their attitude is one of the main reasons they will never be paid that much , egos already through the roofWhatever issues there were between the sidelined Fever players and the assistant coaches, these did not get in the way of the team pulling off a gritty 90-83 over the Aces in Game 4.This victory sets up the stage for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Wednesday. Though Cunningham and Clark won't be able to suit up in this elimination game, they'll certainly find ways to remain actively involved on the Fever bench.&quot;It's about damn time&quot;: Sophie Cunningham reacts to WNBA analyst's take on officiating in Game 4Cunningham was engaged on social media as well, reacting to an analyst's opinion on the officiating this past weekend.When broadcaster Robin Lundberg tweeted that the Fever &quot;benefitted&quot; from the referees' calls in Game 4, Cunningham replied that it's been a long time coming.&quot;And it’s about damn time. I honestly thought the refs did a nice job today on both sides!&quot; Cunningham responded.Sophie Cunningham @sophallerLINKAnd it’s about damn time. I honestly thought the refs did a nice job today on both sides!In Game 4, the Aces were whistled for 24 personal fouls while the Fever got called for just 17. Indiana went 26-for-34 from the free throw line while Las Vegas shot just 11 free attempts, making all but three of them.