  • "It’s the dumb assistants acting bossy": Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham's heartfelt moment with Stephanie White

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 29, 2025 04:14 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

Despite being sidelined for the entirety of the playoffs, Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark have been highly engaged in the Indiana Fever's games. In Game 3, Cunningham was so animated with her gestures that Fever assistant coaches Briann January and Karima Christmas-Kelly had to ask her to be seated. Notably, Cunningham made a gesture that appeared to wave January off.

While this moment hints at some friction between Cunningham and January, a viral clip shows Fever head coach Stephanie White having a good time conversing with Cunningham and Clark during Game 4. Apparently, White was enjoying her chat with the two members of the Fever's so-called "bench mob."

"The coach loves the bench mob. It's the dumb assistants acting bossy," one fan pointed out on X.
Other fans expressed their support for the likes of Cunningham and Clark.

Meanwhile, other fans continued to criticize the Fever's "bench mob" for their behavior towards members of the coaching staff.

"Brianna January was telling them to sit down so they wouldn’t cost their team a technical foul especially in a heated playoff game and Sophie Cunningham just dismisses her like she isn’t the whole ass assistant coach for the team," one fan pointed out. "Sophie should not be allowed on the bench for today’s game. Disgusting behavior."
Whatever issues there were between the sidelined Fever players and the assistant coaches, these did not get in the way of the team pulling off a gritty 90-83 over the Aces in Game 4.

This victory sets up the stage for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Wednesday. Though Cunningham and Clark won't be able to suit up in this elimination game, they'll certainly find ways to remain actively involved on the Fever bench.

"It's about damn time": Sophie Cunningham reacts to WNBA analyst's take on officiating in Game 4

Cunningham was engaged on social media as well, reacting to an analyst's opinion on the officiating this past weekend.

When broadcaster Robin Lundberg tweeted that the Fever "benefitted" from the referees' calls in Game 4, Cunningham replied that it's been a long time coming.

"And it’s about damn time. I honestly thought the refs did a nice job today on both sides!" Cunningham responded.

In Game 4, the Aces were whistled for 24 personal fouls while the Fever got called for just 17. Indiana went 26-for-34 from the free throw line while Las Vegas shot just 11 free attempts, making all but three of them.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
