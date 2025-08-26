"It's endless" - Candace Parker shakes things up with major Angel Reese statement weeks after putting Sky star on 'C-tier'

Candace Parker dropped a major statement about Angel Reese less than a month after putting the Chicago Sky star on the C-tier list. Parker described Reese's potential as limitless both offensively and defensively. The Sky legend also likes the LSU product's frame and ability to run up and down the floor. Speaking during the Sky's game against the Las Vegas Aces on Monday, Parker was asked about the potential of Reese. The three-time WNBA champion called it limitless because of the different skills that the 23-year-old forward possesses. &quot;I think it's endless, honestly,&quot; Parker said. &quot;You look at her body, you look at her ability to get up and down the floor. I don't think it's just on the offensive end. I think it's on the defensive end as well.&quot;Candace Parker's statement about Angel Reese comes after she put the Chicago Sky star on the C-tier during an interview with Complex Sports last month. Parker wouldn't put Reese higher because she's still unable to carry a team in her first two seasons in the WNBA.The Sky were 13-27 last season, and they haven't reached 10 wins this season with seven games remaining before the end of the regular season. However, some fans were furious with Parker's rationale because she put Paige Bueckers on the B-tier even though her Dallas Wings have a worse record than the Sky this year. Parker's S-tier players were A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, while Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu were on the A-tier. Arike Ogunbowale joined Bueckers on the B-tier, and Cameron Brink was with Reese on the C-tier. Angel Reese drops another double-double in loss to the AcesAngel Reese drops another double-double in loss to the Aces. (Photo: IMAGN)Another game, another Angel Reese double-double. Reese had 10 points and 17 rebounds in the Chicago Sky's 79-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Monday night. Reese struggled with her shot, going 3-for-10 from the field and committing three turnovers.Reese did a good job of defending the reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who shot 7-for-18 from the floor. Wilson finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as the Aces extended their winning streak to 11 games and are climbing in the WNBA standings. The Sky, on the other hand, are 12th with a record of 9-28. If they don't win any more games, they will have a worse campaign than last season.