Candace Parker sparks uproar by ranking Angel Reese two tiers below Caitlin Clark: "Have to be able to carry your team"

WNBA legend Candace Parker sparked a major debate after placing Chicago Sky star Angel Reese in the "C" tier of her WNBA player rankings. In a segment with Complex Sports, Parker placed A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart in the elite "S" tier on her list, while Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu were ranked in the "A" tier.

The "B" tier featured Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale. However, it was Parker's decision to rank Reese in the "C" tier alongside Cameron Brink, who has been sidelined with an injury, that triggered a massive uproar on social media.

Explaining her rationale, Candace Parker said that while Reese is a strong offensive rebounder, she doesn't yet possess the ability to carry a team. Fans were quick to flood the internet with passionate reactions, fiercely debating Parker's assessment of Angel Reese.

One said:

m🌠 @thecr3ator11 LINK she called her a role player😭as if she isn't the face of the Sky and leading her team to higher chances at playoffs

Another said:

IG: Taeworld_21 @TheTAYi_OnceWas LINK She Basically called her a role player whose role is strictly offensive rebounding. If u watch the sky and come away with that conclusion then thats what makes all the people call it hate cuz theres no way thats what she sees lol

A user wrote:

Newcy @itsabeautib LINK Why Candace always speaking about AR but she not this or that??? Lol it’s comical. AR paying folks bills at this point but they claim she not one of them 1’s… 😂. She always the topic of discussion. Lol every interview she do she talking about AR 🤦🏽‍♀️😂😂.

Another wrote:

Tony Masters Smith @tsmit44 LINK Her reasoning for C tier just doesn’t makes sense to me. I feel like she didn’t wanna say some things because Reese is always the 1 or 2 option for her team.

A user commented:

Alvin @Alvinking540 LINK Angel is a c level role player breaking all of Candace's records.....perfect👍🏿

Another commented:

Lee Jefferson @LeeL25367 LINK Meanwhile Angel reese is breaking every single record known to man Candace ever had !!!!!!! By the end of angel career she'll will be holding all of the records it's not even close !!!!!!!

Angel Reese is in the midst of her best stretch in WNBA

Angel Reese is playing the best basketball of her young career, reaching an elite level since being drafted No. 7 by the Chicago Sky last year. Lately, every time she steps on the court, she seems to break a record or reach a new milestone with her dominant performances.

The two-time All-Star has quickly built a reputation as a double-double machine. She's on a streak of eight consecutive double-doubles and is the fastest player in WNBA history to notch up 40 career double-doubles.

But Reese’s impact this season goes beyond just scoring and rebounding. She has improved her ball-handling and taken a noticeable leap on the defensive end. Through 20 games, the Sky forward is averaging 13.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 43.4%.

When it comes to leading a team, Reese has proven she’s more than capable. She's a vocal leader who backs up her words with impactful performances on the court. Most notably, during Kamilla Cardoso’s absence due to national team duties, Reese elevated her game and carried the Sky.

