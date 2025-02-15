"It's about f**king time" - Sheryl Swoopes tears up celebrating A'ja Wilson’s Nike signature shoe moment

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes was present at A'ja Wilson's signature shoe event, saying some supporting words to the Las Vegas Aces center. She celebrated the fact that Wilson finally got her sneakers after several years of dominating women's basketball in college and the WNBA.

The two-time WNBA champion announced her signature shoe was coming a couple of days before the start of the 2024 season.

Earlier this month, the Nike A'One was presented to the public ahead of its release in May. Sneakers insider Nick De Paula shared a video on X on Saturday in which Swoopes celebrated Wilson and Nike's decision to finally put out the shoe.

"So y'all can record this, you cannot record it, but the biggest thing I want everybody to hear me say right now is that, it's about f***ing time," Swoopes said.

The four-time WNBA champion discussed her relationship with the company for the last 30 years and became emotional when talking about A'ja Wilson and what she's done to be in this place.

"Back in 1997 when I got my signature shoe, Nike didn't even have a women's sports marketing target. And look where we are today. This moment right now today, it fills my heart, it fills my soul, my spirit, and I'm so grateful and so thankful that Nike finally got it.

"Here we are, almost 30 years later. To have another black woman to have her own signature shoe, that's big and it's not just for black girls out there, it's for every little girl who dares to dream ... This moment will absolutely go down as one of the biggest, most special times in my life," she added.

Sheryl Swoopes became the first woman to have a signature shoe in 1995. The Air Swoopes was released in 1996 and kickstarted a line of five more signature shoes for the future four-time WNBA champions.

A'ja Wilson surprised Dawn Staley with her signature shoe

On Tuesday, A'ja Wilson's former coach Dawn Staley shared a series of pictures on Instagram after receiving a pair of A'Ones as a gift. The South Carolina Gamecocks listed some of the details the all-black version of the sneakers included, giving fans a little review.

Wilson noted she missed one detail, but was happy with the coach's opinion and attention to detail.

A'ja Wilson's shoes are already making noise, as Wilson's friend Bam Adebayo was spotted wearing them and New York Knicks' Josh Hart wanted to get a pair too. Fans will have to wait a couple of months before being able to buy them.

