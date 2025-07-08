"It’s fire": WNBA fans celebrate as Caitlin Clark's Welcome to the W commercial goes viral

Caitlin Clark gets her exclusive “Welcome to the W” commercial, which the WNBA has yet to release. Despite that, a leak of the clip has already caused a sensation. The Indiana Fever point guard grabs the limelight for roughly 30 seconds of highlights from her career.
Fans promptly reacted to the viral video:
Leading into the 2025 WNBA draft, the league announced a season-long campaign called “Viewer Discretion.” In the first video to open the platform, highlights of plays from superstars like Clark, A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Jonquel Jones and others dominated the clip.
Wilson’s “Welcome to the W” commercial came out last month to honor the reigning and three-time MVP. Three other WNBA superstars will share the same spotlight as Wilson and Clark. Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese and leading MVP contender Napheesa Collier will get their exclusive videos, too.
The WNBA has been on a tear in TV and attendance ratings since Caitlin Clark joined the league in 2024. To capitalize on her undeniable superstar appeal, they have given her and the Fever top billing. The league announced 41 of 44 nationally televised games for Clark and Co. before the season started.
Roughly two months into the season, her “Welcome to the W” commercial will come out, adding fuel to her already mind-boggling popularity.
Fever coach Stephanie White hopeful Caitlin Clark will return from groin injury on Wednesday
Caitlin Clark sat out the Indiana Fever’s last five games due to a groin injury. She last played on June 24 in her team's 94-86 win against the Seattle Storm.
Fever coach Stephanie White had this to say when asked on Monday about Clark potentially returning Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries:
“I hope so. I think just the same structure, I would say, the same return-to-play structure as we have been. She gets to do a little bit more, and then we see tomorrow. … And so this was really the first time we've been able to get her out into live action, so we'll see what it brings tomorrow.”
The Fever posted impressive blowout wins against the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx but suffered an 89-87 loss to the LA Sparks on Saturday. White is hopeful Caitlin Clark returns for a three-game homestand starting with a showdown against the Valkyries.