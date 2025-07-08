"It’s fire": WNBA fans celebrate as Caitlin Clark's Welcome to the W commercial goes viral

Caitlin Clark gets her exclusive “Welcome to the W” commercial, which the WNBA has yet to release. Despite that, a leak of the clip has already caused a sensation. The Indiana Fever point guard grabs the limelight for roughly 30 seconds of highlights from her career.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans promptly reacted to the viral video:

JennCCFC @Calzonafan2013 LINK Damn, anyone see the Caitlin Clark welcome to the W commercial? It’s fire

Ad

One fan said:

Alex The Health Coach @Alex88249021 LINK https://x.com/Alex88249021/status/1942414930851803404

Ad

Another fan added:

em @caitlinsclark22 LINK “Game plans will go up in smoke” okkk they ate with this

Ad

One more fan continued:

CCFC @sohali2012 LINK Her assists are mostly handoffs. No real passing to the paint , most at perimeter.

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Secure Wander @securewander LINK Caitlin Clark, welcome to the W (WWE)! 😅

Ad

Leading into the 2025 WNBA draft, the league announced a season-long campaign called “Viewer Discretion.” In the first video to open the platform, highlights of plays from superstars like Clark, A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Jonquel Jones and others dominated the clip.

Wilson’s “Welcome to the W” commercial came out last month to honor the reigning and three-time MVP. Three other WNBA superstars will share the same spotlight as Wilson and Clark. Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese and leading MVP contender Napheesa Collier will get their exclusive videos, too.

Ad

Ad

The WNBA has been on a tear in TV and attendance ratings since Caitlin Clark joined the league in 2024. To capitalize on her undeniable superstar appeal, they have given her and the Fever top billing. The league announced 41 of 44 nationally televised games for Clark and Co. before the season started.

Roughly two months into the season, her “Welcome to the W” commercial will come out, adding fuel to her already mind-boggling popularity.

Ad

Fever coach Stephanie White hopeful Caitlin Clark will return from groin injury on Wednesday

Caitlin Clark sat out the Indiana Fever’s last five games due to a groin injury. She last played on June 24 in her team's 94-86 win against the Seattle Storm.

Fever coach Stephanie White had this to say when asked on Monday about Clark potentially returning Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries:

Ad

“I hope so. I think just the same structure, I would say, the same return-to-play structure as we have been. She gets to do a little bit more, and then we see tomorrow. … And so this was really the first time we've been able to get her out into live action, so we'll see what it brings tomorrow.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Fever posted impressive blowout wins against the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx but suffered an 89-87 loss to the LA Sparks on Saturday. White is hopeful Caitlin Clark returns for a three-game homestand starting with a showdown against the Valkyries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More