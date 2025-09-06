  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "It's frustrating" - Stephanie White explains Caitlin Clark's shocking season-ending announcement ahead of Fever’s postseason push

"It's frustrating" - Stephanie White explains Caitlin Clark's shocking season-ending announcement ahead of Fever’s postseason push

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 06, 2025 08:42 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

On Thursday, Caitlin Clark announced on X that she would not be returning to action this season. This announcement makes it crystal clear that the Indiana Fever will have to continue their playoff push without their sensational court general.

Ad

In a clip posted by Fever beat reporter Chloe Peterson on Friday, head coach Stephanie White opened up on the process that led to Clark's painful decision to call it a season. According to White, the Fever maintained open communication with CC but ultimately set some milestones to gauge her recovery process.

"We knew that the West Coast road trip was going to be a big one to see where we could get," White told reporters at a media availability. "She's been working her butt off to be able to get back, but we've kinda run out of time to be able to do it [her return] in a safe way."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

White, who is in her second stint as Fever head coach, added that Clark's long-term well-being definitely factored into the final decision.

"It's frustrating, all the injuries that she's had," White said of Clark's mindset. "Ultimately, I think the big picture is the most important thing, and those are conversations that we continue to have."
Ad

In all likelihood, White was referring a three-game stretch last week in which the Fever took on West Coast teams like the Seattle Storm, the LA Sparks, and the Golden State Valkyries. Though Indiana defeated the Storm and the Sparks in this West Coast trip, Clark was still not in good enough shape to make a regular season comeback.

With just two games left in their regular season, the Fever holds a 22-20 record, which is good for seventh place. They have yet to secure a playoff spot, but just like they've done for several weeks now, they will have to thrive without Clark.

Ad

"Caitlin Clark is the ultimate multiplier effect": Fever GM pays tribute to superstar's impact

Just a day before Clark made her fateful announcement, Fever GM Amber Cox showered her with praise for her impact on the WNBA's popularity.

Appearing on the "Navigating Sports Business" podcast, Cox talked about CC influencing non-WNBA fans to tune in to the product.

Ad
"Caitlin was the ultimate multiplier effect for all of us working at different teams, and certainly for the Indiana Fever," Cox said on the podcast. "A lot of people who had never had eyes on the WNBA came out for the first time and realized what they had been missing for so many years."
Ad

Cox's first year with the Fever happens to have coincided with the arrival of Clark in Indianapolis. The Fever GM, along with the rest of the Fever fanbase, is now rooting for Clark to eventually return at 100%.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications