"It's getting a little wild" - Rachel DeMita urges Caitlin Clark to embrace 'villain' role as negative narratives spiral out of control

Caitlin Clark should embrace the "villain" role, according to Rachel DeMita. Clark remains a target for some people, and it seemed like she couldn't do anything that would please both sides of the coin. DeMita is tired of seeing the Indiana Fever superstar become a target and encouraged her to turn heel.

Speaking on her "Courtside Club" podcast, DeMita was not happy to see Clark's name get thrown around in Unrivaled's announcement of two new players. Many assumed that it would be the dynamic guard, but it has already been confirmed that she's not playing in the 3-on-3 league's second season.

DeMita then urged Clark to just embrace being the villain since she's already been used as a pawn by both sides, pertaining to the WNBA and Unrivaled.

"Her name gets used so much in so many different ways, and honestly, I wouldn't mind at this point if Caitlin just started her villain arc," DeMita said. "She needs to start putting her foot down because some of this stuff is getting a little wild. ... People are using her name for their hidden agendas on both sides.

The WNBA analyst added:

"People are just using Caitlin's name, and then if she says something, it's not enough. If she doesn't say anything, she never wants to speak out about anything. She cannot win no matter what she does. And then on top of that, she's being used as a pawn in all of this."

For the second straight offseason, Caitlin Clark is taking time off from basketball. She had a lot of time on the sidelines this season, playing in just 13 games due to several muscle-related injuries. Clark missed the entire postseason, with the Indiana Fever being one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals.

What are Caitlin Clark's plans this offseason?

What are Caitlin Clark's plans this offseason?

Speaking on her exit interview with the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark mentioned taking a week off or so before going back to working on her full recovery. Clark plans to be back on court, playing five-on-five, possibly with USA Basketball.

"There's some USA basketball stuff I need to get ready for," Clark said, according to Sports Illustrated. "And I need to be able to find some runs, and ways to play five-on-five, just so I can kind of get that feel back. But more than anything, I think my main focus is really just getting my body healthy."

With the looming CBA negotiations, it will be interesting to see how impactful Clark's name could be regarding the future of the WNBA.

