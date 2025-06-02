"It's a girl": Rickea Jackson responds to pregnancy rumors amid absence from LA Sparks

Social media lit up on Sunday evening as speculation swirled around LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson, with several users suggesting she might be pregnant. The rumors gained traction after Jackson missed her second consecutive WNBA game, having been sidelined for personal reasons.

Ad

As the speculation reached a fever pitch, Jackson stepped in to shut it down herself. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Sparks forward addressed the rumors with a humorous twist. She posted a photo of herself holding a basketball over her stomach, paired with a witty caption that put the gossip to rest.

"#Itsagirl," Jackson wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Earlier, social media was abuzz with speculation about Rickea Jackson’s rumored pregnancy, with numerous posts on X fueling the conversation. The Sparks forward quickly became the center of attention as fans flooded the platform with theories, making her the talk of the town.

A fan commented:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan commented:

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan commented:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why is Rickea Jackson not playing for LA Sparks?

Rickea Jackson has missed more games than she’s played to start the 2025 WNBA season with the LA Sparks. The star forward was sidelined for three games due to concussion protocol and upon returning, she lost her spot in the starting lineup.

After playing in just one game following her return, Jackson has now missed two more consecutive games, including Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury. Her most recent absences have been attributed to personal reasons and there is currently no clear timeline for her return. Head coach Lynne Roberts has stated that the team will gladly welcome Jackson back whenever she’s ready.

As for her performance this season, the former No. 4 overall pick has struggled to find her rhythm. Limited availability has made it even more challenging, as she’s averaging just 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across three games while shooting only 31.0% from the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More