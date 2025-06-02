  • home icon
  "Rickea Jackson traded to Dallas Wings": Fans in meltdown after Sparks star's alleged eyebrow-raising social media activity amid WNBA absence

"Rickea Jackson traded to Dallas Wings": Fans in meltdown after Sparks star's alleged eyebrow-raising social media activity amid WNBA absence

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 02, 2025 03:53 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
"Rickea Jackson traded to Dallas Wings": Fans in meltdown after Sparks star's alleged eyebrow-raising social media activity amid WNBA absence. (Image Source: Getty)

WNBA Twitter was sent into a frenzy on Sunday after reports surfaced that Rickea Jackson had allegedly unfollowed her team, the LA Sparks, on Instagram. The 6-foot-2 forward quickly went viral as fans began speculating that tensions may be brewing between Jackson and the franchise, with many suggesting she could be seeking a trade.

Rumors of Jackson’s dissatisfaction intensified after she missed her second straight game due to personal reasons. The former No. 4 overall pick was notably absent during the Sparks’ 85-80 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

also-read-trending Trending

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Jackson not only unfollowed the team’s account but also removed any mention of the Sparks from her Instagram bio. As the buzz gained traction online, social media was flooded with raw and unfiltered reactions, with fans openly expressing their thoughts on the situation.

"TRADE ALERT: Rickea Jackson has been traded to the dallas Wings for Head Coach Chris Koclanes. She will be stepping into her new role as The Dallas Wings Head Coach this Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm," a fan sarcastically tweeted.
Another fan commented:

A fan said:

Another fan said:

A fan wrote:

Another fan wrote:

It remains unconfirmed whether Rickea Jackson ever followed the LA Sparks or included the team in her Instagram bio. However, as of now, the WNBA star is not following her team on the social media platform.

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts speaks out on Rickea Jackson

Ahead of the LA Sparks' matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, coach Lynne Roberts provided an update on star forward Rickea Jackson. Her statement did not indicate any tension between Jackson and the franchise, despite widespread speculation among fans on social media. Roberts emphasized that the team fully supports Jackson and will welcome her back whenever she’s ready to return.

"Rickea is a big part of our organization and our team," Roberts told reporters. "She’s taking personal time and we support her. We’re excited to get her back when she’s ready to be back."

Meanwhile, Jackson has missed several games early in the season. While the Sparks have played eight games so far, the star forward has appeared in only three. Her earlier absences were due to being in concussion protocol. The Los Angeles-based franchise has managed to win just two of their eight games so far this season.

Edited by Atishay Jain
