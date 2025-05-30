  • home icon
  • Why is Rickea Jackson not playing tonight against Aces? Latest update on Sparks star's absence (May 30)

Why is Rickea Jackson not playing tonight against Aces? Latest update on Sparks star's absence (May 30)

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 30, 2025 13:30 GMT
Why is Rickea Jackson not playing tonight against Aces? Latest update on Sparks star's absence (May 30). (Image Source: Getty)

The LA Sparks will take on the Las Vegas Aces on Friday without their promising young forward Rickea Jackson. The 6-foot-2 rookie did not travel with the team to Las Vegas as she was ruled out for the game due to personal reasons, according to the team's injury report.

Jackson had featured in the Sparks' previous outing, a narrow 88–82 loss to the Atlanta Dream. That game marked her return to action after missing multiple contests while in concussion protocol. However, the former No. 4 overall pick showed signs of rust in limited minutes off the bench.

In 12 minutes of play, Jackson went scoreless, missing all three of her field goal attempts. She tallied just one rebound and committed one turnover, finishing the game with a plus-minus of -12.

The Sparks haven’t had the start to the season they were hoping for. Despite the offseason addition of Kelsey Plum, who has performed impressively to open the campaign, the team has struggled to convert strong individual performances into wins. Currently, the Sparks sit sixth in the Western Conference with a 2–4 record.

Rickea Jackson’s limited availability has also contributed to the team’s underwhelming start. The former Tennessee standout has already missed three of the team’s six games. When she has played, Jackson has averaged 7.0 points on just 31.0% shooting, numbers that fall short of her true potential.

Where to watch LA Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces?

The LA Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces game is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 30, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Sparks vs. Aces game will be telecast live on ION while live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Edited by Atishay Jain
