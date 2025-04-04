'It's go Eagles now": Caitlin Clark makes feelings known on former Iowa assistant Raina Harmon’s big career move

Caitlin Clark set the college basketball world ablaze during her time at Iowa, and she looks back on her collegiate career fondly. Clark took some time on Friday to congratulate one of her former coaches as she accepted a new position. Former Iowa Hawkeyes assistant basketball coach Raina Harmon was announced as the head coach at Florida Gulf Coast University on Friday.

Harmon spent 12 seasons as an assistant coach at Central Michigan and Iowa after serving as the Director of Women's Basketball Operations at the University of Michigan. She was part of the coaching staff that helped develop the Iowa Hawkeye teams that made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.

Harmon helped Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes make back-to-back championship games in 2023 and 2024, forming close bonds with the players as they moved through the program. Having finally left for a new school for the first head coaching job of her career, Harmon's former players have come to her defense and wished her well.

Caitlin Clark was one former Hawkeye who shouted out her former coach via an Instagram story and comment that she posted on Friday. Clark shared her excitement for the news, saying that Harmon has a new phrase to end her media availability with:

"It's go Eagles now!! EARNED IT!!!!!," Clark said in her IG story.

Caitlin Clark's IG story

She also took to the comments to say:

"Merch needed."

Clark suggested a new phrase for her former coach.

Caitlin Clark's impact on Iowa has lasted for years after graduating from the school in 2024. Her former teammates and coaches have enjoyed fanfare and success as a part of the teams that capture the nation's attention. For Harmon, today's announcement provides a chance for her to establish her own brand as a head coach. She, along with Clark, won't forget where they came from.

Caitlin Clark's Iowa roots go way back

As she grew up, Caitlin Clark's competitive nature was on display, both academically and athletically. As one of the country's top women's basketball players in her class, Clark was wooed by a varied assortment of collegiate programs that wanted to make her a part of their program.

Being close to family and home was a big draw for Clark, who ultimately decided to head to Iowa, becoming a Hawkeye and building her game with Harmon and the rest of the coaching staff. She was an instant fan favorite in Iowa, not just as a player but also as a role model for the young girls in the area.

Even though both Clark and Raina Harmon have moved on from the Iowa Hawkeyes program to their next opportunity, they have been and will continue to be big supporters of the Hawkeyes. Clark has been seen attending Hawkeyes games since she joined the WNBA, and will be returning to the school for one of the Indiana Fever's preseason games.

