"It’s a good one I must say": Lexie Hull responds after Rhyne Howard namedrops Fever star with 'no space for hate' for message

Lexie Hull and Rhyne Howard have played against each other twice this season already. Hull and the Indiana Fever lost 91-90 on Tuesday before getting their revenge 81-76 two nights later against the Atlanta Dream. In both games, Hull spent most of her time on defense guarding Howard, the Dream’s best shooter.

On Sunday, Howard wrote on Instagram.

“No space for hate 🙅🏾‍♀️

“Ft. Lexie’s new defensive tactic 😂”

Hull joined the fun.

Lexie Hull responds to Rhyne Howard's Instagram post on Sunday. [photo: @rhyne.howard/IG]

Howard’s post featured multiple photos, including one where Hull almost fell while chasing her. While the message was about the WNBA’s campaign against racism and hate, the Atlanta Dream star could not resist trolling the Fever defensive ace. Hull got in on the joke, which showed in her good-natured response.

In the last Dream-Fever clash, Rhyne Howard finished with a team-high 24 points behind 8-for-17 shooting, including 3-for-7 from deep. Lexie Hull, who came off the bench, contributed 10 points, four assists and two steals. Hull also had the unenviable task of chasing after the two-time All-Star.

Rhyne Howard and Lexie Hull will face each other twice more in the regular season

Rhyne Howard scored the game-winning free throws in the Atlanta Dream’s 91-90 win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. The Dream used screens to force the 5-foot-10 Kelsey Mitchell on the 6-foot-2 shooting guard in Atlanta’s last possession. Mitchell could not do anything but foul Howard, who calmly sank the bonus shots.

Since then, Lexie Hull has been spending more time guarding the former All-Star. The Fever started DeWanna Bonner on Howard in the second encounter on Thursday before asking Hull to take the job. The Dream star had a good game, but the Fever defensive ace forced her to take a multiple closely contested shots.

Fever coach Stephanie White inserted Hull into the starting lineup on Saturday against the New York Liberty. With Hull opening games, she could go 1-on-1 with Howard right off the bat when they meet again on June 11 in Atlanta.

Hull has also been smoking hot this season. She is averaging 10.0 points per game and hitting 55.6% from deep. When the Dream plays the Fever for the fourth time on July 12, Howard must account for the sharpshooting guard.

