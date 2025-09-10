  • home icon
"It's an honor to meet you": Caitlin Clark showered with kind words by Briana Scurry during heartfelt courtside moment

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 10, 2025 02:41 GMT
"It's an honor to meet you": Caitlin Clark showered with kind words by Briana Scurry during heartfelt courtside moment. [photo: @IndianaFever/X]

United States soccer legend Briana Scurry met with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark on Tuesday. The basketball point guard and the iconic goalkeeper, who helped Team USA to the 1999 World Cup gold medal, greeted each other at courtside. Before the Fever hosted the Minnesota Lynx, Scurry and Clark interacted in front of fans, who snapped photos of the encounter.

Scurry remarked upon meeting Clark:

“Oh my god, Caitlin, pleasure to meet you. You’re an amazing player. It’s an honor to meet you, and I’m hoping you get well soon. I can’t wait to see you back out there again. You’re fantastic.”
Caitlin Clark’s appeal and popularity go beyond basketball. Briana Scurry was the latest former or current celebrity to meet the WNBA superstar before or after a game. Scurry gave Clark a jersey and gloves while Clark sent her the famous No. 22 Fever uniform.

Clark, who played soccer through her second year in high school, has not suited up for her team since mid-July. The Indiana Fever ruled her out for the season due to a right groin injury. Still, she was undeniably the biggest draw in a game featuring other stars like Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Without Clark and other key players who are out with season-ending injuries, the Fever closed the regular season with an 83-72 win. Although it was a no-bearing showdown for two teams with playoff berths, the home team gave its fans a treat by coming out on top.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark’s meeting with soccer legend Briana Scurry

With over 15,000 watching the Fever-Lynx game in Indiana, it did not take long for Caitlin Clark’s meeting with Briana Scurry to go viral. Fans reacted to the basketball point guard interacting with the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

One fan said:

“Wow, someone with actual respect for CC!”
Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

One fan said:

Fever fans got what they wanted on Tuesday. They were happily surprised to see a soccer icon exchange jerseys with arguably the WNBA’s biggest star and cheered the home team to a resounding win.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

