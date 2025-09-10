"It's an honor to meet you": Caitlin Clark showered with kind words by Briana Scurry during heartfelt courtside moment

United States soccer legend Briana Scurry met with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark on Tuesday. The basketball point guard and the iconic goalkeeper, who helped Team USA to the 1999 World Cup gold medal, greeted each other at courtside. Before the Fever hosted the Minnesota Lynx, Scurry and Clark interacted in front of fans, who snapped photos of the encounter.Scurry remarked upon meeting Clark:“Oh my god, Caitlin, pleasure to meet you. You’re an amazing player. It’s an honor to meet you, and I’m hoping you get well soon. I can’t wait to see you back out there again. You’re fantastic.”Caitlin Clark’s appeal and popularity go beyond basketball. Briana Scurry was the latest former or current celebrity to meet the WNBA superstar before or after a game. Scurry gave Clark a jersey and gloves while Clark sent her the famous No. 22 Fever uniform.Clark, who played soccer through her second year in high school, has not suited up for her team since mid-July. The Indiana Fever ruled her out for the season due to a right groin injury. Still, she was undeniably the biggest draw in a game featuring other stars like Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.Without Clark and other key players who are out with season-ending injuries, the Fever closed the regular season with an 83-72 win. Although it was a no-bearing showdown for two teams with playoff berths, the home team gave its fans a treat by coming out on top.Fans react to Caitlin Clark’s meeting with soccer legend Briana ScurryWith over 15,000 watching the Fever-Lynx game in Indiana, it did not take long for Caitlin Clark’s meeting with Briana Scurry to go viral. Fans reacted to the basketball point guard interacting with the two-time Olympic gold medalist.One fan said:“Wow, someone with actual respect for CC!”Salsa Verde 🦕🤺🦖🫏 @GilliamRobbyLINK@IndianaFever Wow, someone with actual respect for CC!Another fan added:Luis M Soto @LuisMSoto4LINK@IndianaFever And this ladies and gentlemen is what it’s all about ❤️One more fan continued:ssacc @ssacc22LINK@IndianaFever She’s turned into a 5 year old when she saw the gloves 😂😂Another fan reacted:4dls @fortheladyspkrsLINK@IndianaFever Beautiful interaction from 2 players in different women sports 🫶One fan said:amenyo @AKAgossipsLINK@IndianaFever Honestly Clark should have played soccer cus she was really good at soccer too.Fever fans got what they wanted on Tuesday. They were happily surprised to see a soccer icon exchange jerseys with arguably the WNBA’s biggest star and cheered the home team to a resounding win.