"It's not that important": Lisa Leslie drops bold take on Paige Bueckers chasing national title to cement her legacy

Lisa Leslie expressed some bold thoughts on Paige Bueckers' legacy with the UConn Huskies. On Friday's episode of "Sports are Fun!" by Just Women Sports, the WNBA legend was asked about her thoughts on Bueckers' legacy at the Huskies and was it important for her to win a championship to be remembered among the greats.

The UConn Huskies last won a national championship in 2016, during the Breanna Stewart era. The closest they got to winning another one was in 2022, when they ultimately lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, Lisa Leslie remarked that a championship was not important for Bueckers to cement her legacy (21:15):

"It's not that important. I am a great example of why it's not important... I didn't win a national championship in college. That was college, but there is a whole career beyond that."

The WNBA legend used herself as an example to back up her point. Lisa Leslie played for the USC Trojans during her time as a college hooper. She joined the Trojans squad and transformed a mediocre team into a championship contender. However, she was never able to push through the finish line and bring a national championship home.

After playing four years for her college program, Lisa Leslie was drafted to the LA Sparks, where she went on to become a basketball legend in 12 years. Leslie won three MVP honors and brought two WNBA championships to the Sparks during her playing career.

Paige Bueckers may not have the same career trajectory as Leslie, but the WNBA legend's words carry weight behind them. The Huskies star brought back her program to the championship contention scene after her arrival.

Even though she has not won a national championship, Paige Bueckers is still the favorite player in the 2025 draft class to get picked as the No. 1 pick.

Lisa Leslie shows belief in Paige Bueckers' career ahead of her WNBA inception

After expressing her thoughts on the importance of a championship in Paige Bueckers' legacy at UConn, Lisa Leslie showed belief in the Huskies star's future. She remarked that Bueckers would have a great career in the WNBA even if she doesn't win a national championship (22:50):

"She’s about to be the No. 1 draft pick in the WNBA. Now, if she gets there and she doesn't have a stellar career in the W, then maybe we don't talk about her anymore, but I don't really see that happening."

Leslie also expressed her support for the Huskies guard in the international basketball scene. She said that she could see Buekcers being a part of the 2028 USA team set to compete in the Los Angeles Olympics.

Right now, Paige Bueckers has a mammoth task in front of her. She and the Huskies have made it to the championship game of the NCAA tournament after beating UCLA 85-51. The Huskies will face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the championship game on Sunday.

