"It's kind of annoying": Candace Parker keeps it real after $233,468 Fever standout shatters her record

The Indiana Fever shocked the WNBA community in the 2025 playoffs, surpassing all expectations despite being hit with multiple injuries. Aliyah Boston stepped up as the leader for the shorthanded team, helping them reach Game 5 of the semifinals. Along the way, she shattered several records, prompting a funny and heartfelt response from Candace Parker.During the latest episode of the Post Moves Show, Parker praised her co-host Boston for continually breaking the records she once held in the playoffs. Parker jokingly admitted being a little annoyed but quickly revealed her admiration for Boston.“Well, it's kind of annoying to be honest with you,” Parker said. “I've only been retired for two seasons and she's already X-ing me out of the record books. So I would love for you to chill out a little bit. Leave one stat for me in the record books. No, I'm just kidding. I'm so proud of you and your evolution.“I think a lot of people coming in the WBA didn't realize your skill set of what you're capable of,” Parker added. “I think that Coach White is doing a great job of putting you in the middle of the floor and allowing you to do dribble handoffs and make reads. And you know, just to see the confidence that they have in you on the offensive end has been unbelievable.”Aliyah Boston, in the middle of a three-year, $233,468 contract, averaged 12.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. She surpassed Candace Parker to become the fastest player in WNBA playoff history to reach 50+ points, 50+ rebounds and 25+ assists.Boston also joined Parker as the only other center in WNBA history to record a 20/10/5 stat line in an elimination game, finishing with 24 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in Game 4 of the semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces.Boston’s record-breaking performance was also on full display during the regular season. She etched her name alongside Candace Parker’s once again, becoming the fastest player since her to reach 400 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a campaign.Candace Parker sheds light on Alyssa Thomas-Napheesa Collier incidentIn the final moments of Game 3 of the semifinals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx, Alyssa Thomas made a crucial steal from Napheesa Collier. However, many argued that the play should have been called a foul. The officials’ no-call drew criticism, especially since Collier was injured during the play.Candace Parker joined the discussion online, offering her take on the situation. She pointed out that Thomas didn’t have bad intentions with the “dangerous” play but also understood why it should’ve been a foul.&quot;If I'm Napheesa, I want that call. She hit the ball, but she went through her leg,&quot; Candace Parker said. &quot;Like Alyssa plays that way. She plays aggressive and physical consistently, and I just feel as though sometimes they let her get away with a little bit more than other players on the defensive end, and this is in no way, shape, or form saying that she should change or that it was intentionally dirty.&quot;Napheesa Collier’s injury kept her out of Game 4, resulting in the Mercury’s 86–81 win. As a result, Minnesota lost the series 3-1, ending their playoff run.