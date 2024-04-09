“It’s very obvious”: Former WNBA champion Lexie Brown highlights unequal media coverage for black women in basketball

Having been in the WNBA for six years now, Lexie Brown has gotten a good look at the media coverage of women's basketball. During a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on the disparity of attention between black and white players.

While speaking with Keyshawn Johnson on his "All Facts No Brakes" podcast, Brown gave her reasoning for feeling like this. She doesn't want to slight the white players in the WNBA, but feels the difference in coverage is obvious.

"That's very obvious how we don't," Brown said. "I don't like to get involved in this black/white conversations because I do know all these players. Especially the white players that kind of just get thrusted into these conversations."

Lexie Brown made it clear she is grateful for the growing attention women's basketball is getting. However, she still feels that isn't an excuse to try and avoid things that can be improved on.

"We have to at least appreciate the coverage that women's basketball is getting," Brown continued. "But still acknowledge the flaws in it. Which is, when you cover black atheltes, it's just different."

Brown, 28, is coming off the best statistical season of her career. She averaged a career-high 12.4 points to go along with 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the LA Sparks.

The biggest highlight of Brown's career thus far was being part of a championship team with the Chicago Sky in 2021.

Lexie Brown is a second generation professional basketball player

Some may not know this, but Lexie Brown is a second generation basketball player. Her father, Dee Brown, played 12 years in the NBA. A majority of his career was spent with the Boston Celtics in the 1990s.

While speaking with Keyshawn Johnson, Brown touched on some of the advice and influence her father has had on her career. She cited a strong work ethic as one of the key things he instilled in her.

"He's just instilled this work ethic in me," Brown said. "That's just kind of the mentality that he has always given to me was you just you know your work is going to show always."

Following his run with the Celtics, Dee Brown also had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic. He finished his career with averages of 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

One of the biggest moments in Dee's career was his performance in the 1991 Slam Dunk Contest. He amazed the crowd when he was able to dunk the ball with his eyes covered. Jaylen Brown paid homage to that dunk this year, but it did not get the reception he might have hoped.

As for Lexie Brown, she is continuing her WNBA journey with the LA Sparks. Back in February, she inked a two-year, $195,000 contract to stay with the team.